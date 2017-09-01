A chi-chi handmade wood furniture store is getting ready to open its doors right at the entrance to Three Hens Market and across from Gloria Sue’s ‘fonda.’ More information in this column is coming soon!

The first smiling faces at Market – Alan and Ausel’s – offer the finest Coffee from Chiapas and Louisiana-style Peanut Brittle. A great combo is available in different roasts and sizes respectively!

Fabulous Fabric Fellows has adorable new cushion covers using lace edging and sequins just for fun. Inside Bill Kelly’s boutique check out the handmade masks – they are exquisitely made and decorated with bits and pieces of antique jewellery.

Pat’s Pandemonia Boutique is bursting at the seams with campy cushions – imported fabrics shouting out the best of summertime patterns – umbrellas, sandals, beaches​,​ and bikinis. And a treasure trove for all cat lovers!

Enjoy fresh French croissants, bagels, rye bread, quiches and sweet and savoury individual-size pies. Cakes and bread stuffed with nuts; perogies and Polish cabbage rolls; homemade fruit jams and preserves; clothes; paintings; guided fishing trips; jewellery for every budget; pickles; sausages; fine herbal extracts, and honey.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

