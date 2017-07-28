A Peter Hardy cinnamon bun (or two) and a cup of coffee (or two) from Ausel’s exclusive “La Fortuna” brand straight from his family’s coffee plantation in Chiapas is quite possibly the latest Vallarta version of heaven.

Three Hens Market is loaded with artisan bakers who stay up all night to bring our visitors the freshest bagels, cupcakes, lemon bars, bread and so much more.

If you ever think of a combination of flavours (a recent example: chocolate and zucchini), mention it to Andrea of La Dulce Vida, chances are it will become an experiment that you can buy next week. Extraordinary, by the way!

Pat has been making cushions with some of her latest fabric purchases. So tropical, breezy, light and fun. Not to be outdone, The Fabulous Fabric Fellows are making Bill’s cooling ties out of 100% cotton (no other fabric is sufficient). The range of patterns and colors are endless and there are pint-sized ones for your dogs.

We also have sausages, honey, dill pickles, mac and cheese, lemon bars, fruit pies and quiche, Jewish comfort food, perogies and Venezuelan empanadas. A world of jewelry, large and small paintings in oil and acrylic, fab new women’s clothing and tee shirts, herbal treatments and more.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

