If you are driving into Vallarta on the Libramiento from the northern part of the city or Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerias, etc., you have to go by Three Hens Market. We are two blocks past the small tunnel on the left-hand side, across from the ice factory. Inside our airy courtyard, you will find an astonishing array of goods and services; fabulous gourmet foods and the only place in Mexico where you can buy “La Fortuna” coffee from Chiapas.

Organically-grown by Ausel’s family, the La Fortuna coffee beans are roasted in a brick oven on the plantation and delivered to Vallarta where the coffee is ground (or left as whole beans) and bagged. A medium and dark roast are available; either one will give you a reason to fly out of bed every morning!

Ausel’s partner, Alan, makes peanut brittle from a century-old recipe from Louisiana; Alan remembers going door to door selling the very same peanut brittle as a young boy but, he insists his tastes better because he now uses Mexican peanuts. Try a cup of Ausel’s coffee with Alan’s peanut brittle – a match made in heaven!

Pat Wagner has unearthed several small serving trays from her overstuffed suitcase – designed for the cat lover in your life. They are so adorably patterned, it’s almost a shame to use them!

Same at Bill Kelly’s Boutique – the Fab Fabric Fellows have so many pillow covers featuring cats as Audrey Hepburn (one example!) they should be framed and put on a wall.

Three Hens & A Rooster market is open Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

Related