If you love slightly worn cotton denim clothes; you have to visit Carol-lynn’s “tattered couture” boutique, upstairs at Three Hens Market. She embellishes skirts, jeans and shorts with bits of lace and ribbons and bows. Comfortable and different. She also carries some vintage skirts that have just arrived in time for Christmas. Also, check Carol-lynn’s new mirrors; decorated with flight of fancy.

Pat Wagner – whose freshly-grated horseradish has folks lining up to buy it – has made “everything peanut” for this week but will not say exactly what she will have. Not content with her black bean salsa, corn salsa and jalapeno jam, she is introducing two different kinds of soup. Again, she’s not giving up any info so drop by Three Hens for food surprises this last Saturday Market before Christmas! Pat knows she has an abundance of fabric wine (or vodka, or rum…) bags that give “taking a bottle” to a party a lot of panache.

Marcia has a couple of fine leather coats and jackets. If you are heading to Guadalajara or other destinations away from the beach; they are priced to sell quickly!

Half of the Fabulous Fabric Fellows are making Christmas wreaths like crazy; the minute one gets done it’s sold so hurry down this Saturday and make your front door festive.

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is every Saturday and Wednesday from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466.