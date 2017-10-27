Three Hens & A Rooster Market News

A huge “Get Well” wish is going out to Mark Hughes, our Market ‘Pie Guy’ who was hospitalized suddenly a week ago. He is resting at home for the next while; look for him at Olas Altas Market in Parque Lazaro Cardenas soon. We all miss you, Mark!

The Queen Bee of certified organic honey can tell you everything you need to know about this superfood. Ask Talit about her different kinds of honey and various bee-related products and their origins.

Lisa Love is back with her gorgeous handmade wall hangings, hand-painted ceramic tiles and a smattering of antiques. Lisa also makes handbags for the Purr Project.

Speaking of…Purr Project calendars for 2018 are available from Pat Wagner at her Pandemonia Boutique as well as quite possibly the largest collection of cat-lover paraphernalia in Vallarta!

Bill Kelly is adding Fabulous Fabrics weekly with designs from Oaxaca and some featuring roosters; his best sellers!

Gloria Sue has introduced creamy tomato soup – delicious! And do try her carrot and raisin salad, light and fresh.

We will be seeing Jeanine Frank and her sister Barbara back at Market soon. Between the two of them, the food they create is sensational and sells out immediately, be it entrees to take home, fab Buffalo Salad or desserts galore.

Three Hens & A Rooster Market is open every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town Puerto Vallarta.

