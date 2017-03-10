Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

Jeanine and Barbara are sisters and founders of Three Hens and a Rooster Market. They both share a deep affinity for cooking and between the two of them there is a veritable feast waiting for our visitors to take home. They make amazing casserole dishes like chicken with fettuccine and lasagna that’s at least four inches thick. Jeanine makes a Buffalo salad that is layers of mostly veggies – colourful, delicious and healthy. Where the two of them excel, however, is baking cakes, scones, strudels and bars loaded with chocolate fudge-i-ness.



Lisa Love, author of two books and tile painter extraordinaire and maker of gorgeous patchwork wall hangings, also makes lovely, comfortable pants for women. Lisa sews bags for the SPCA Vallarta so buy a couple and support our local animal shelter.

Ticker would love to arrange your next deep-sea fishing expedition so look for him – he is right next to Gloria Sue who keeps us all stuffed with Jewish Comfort Food and on the other side of her you will find Alex who makes more than two dozen types of sausages by hand; delicious and frozen to take home.

We have coffee, peanut brittle, gorgeous scarves made from bamboo fibers that feel like silk, shoes, clothes, handbags, paintings and jewellery.

Three Hens & a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466 in Old Town.