Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

Did you know that Three Hens is super celebrating Wednesdays? Not only is there a slightly scaled-down Market in the morning, on Wednesday evenings you will find Pop-up Dinners with doors opening at 6:30 and dinner served at 7 pm. Since reservations are an absolute must, phone 187 0450, cell 322 164 8689 or email miremaden@icloud.com

The exciting menus change every week, of course, so give Miren or Octavio, formerly of Esquina de los Caprichos, a call to find out what’s happening next Wednesday night!

Mama Vallarta’s Jewish Comfort Food is open Wednesday to Saturday, 9 to 1 offering up fried chicken, great salads, and different specials every day she’s open.

The food at Three Hens is always extraordinary – whether it is fettuccine by Jeanine and Barbara, angel food cake straight from heaven via Kim, fabulous lasagna bites and other Italian specialties by Monica (terrific bread!). Pat – when she is not sewing plus-size tops and skirts – is making different kinds of fudge and salsas.

Fabulous Fabric Fellow, Bill Kelly is ALWAYS sewing – creating colourful pillows, cushion covers, aprons, cooling ties and the odd scarf, just because. Carol-lynne returns from her quick trip to Canada. You can visit her ‘Tattered Couture’ Boutique upstairs, right next to the gallery of amazing painter Edwige.

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 pm at Venustiano Carranza 466.