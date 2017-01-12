Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

If you own a dog then you understand how important they are; ask any pooch that has eaten Kim’s homemade dog treats and they will agree – awesome! And the best part is: Kim donates 100% of her profits to Las Animas Dog Rescue Association. Check them out on Facebook/LadraPuertoVallarta. As they say, “He may only be part of your life, but for your dog you are his whole life.”

Ricardo Mazcal is going into production overdrive trying to keep his topical painkilling gel available to all who need it. It has become his biggest seller because it works; all of Ricardo’s products are worth investigating. See him on Wednesday when he has time to explain more fully his various potions, lotions, creams and extracts.

Pat Wagner is cooking up a storm again! This week, peanut butter fudge; coconut surprises; freshly grated horseradish; black bean salsa and her best seller in December – roasted red pepper hummus.

When she’s not in the kitchen she’s sewing: new women’s plus sizes 14 to 22 tops and she’s clearing out throw pillows for 100 pesos!

While he may not be the Rooster in the title of Three Hens Market, Bill Kelly is selling all things glorifying the image of The Rooster! Check out this Fabulous Fabric Fellow!

Three Hens and a Rooster Market is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 1 at Venustiano Carranza 466.