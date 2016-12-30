Three Hens & a Rooster Market News

The last Market of the year! Shop for New Year’s Eve finery: denim to silk; cotton with sequins to leather and suede all the while being serenaded by Martin Ruiz and his guitar. Lots of different styles of clothes, shoes, handbags, jewels for you and your home. If you are entertaining this New Year’s Eve, there is much food available from Jeanine’s fabulous casseroles to Gloria Sue’s fried chicken and Pat Wagner’s wonderfully spicy salsa’s – super on crackers with a bit of cream cheese.

Monica Dardi will be offering her freshly-baked Italian breads including ciabatta. Drizzle some of her infused olive oil dips overtop, and – voila – instant canapés!

Three Hens welcomes back Barbara Bubon, sister of founder Jeanine Frank and also an outstanding baker.

If your New Year’s Resolution includes doing positive things for yourself to look better and, in fact, BE better, do visit Ricardo Mazcal, Three Hen’s herbalist for creams and lotions and magic potions that have been in his family for four generations.

One drop of snail cream will go a long way to erasing scars and wrinkles and his “Maz Mix” (in three different sizes) is essential for optimal balanced nutrition.

From all the vendors at Three Hens and a Rooster we wish you the all the best in the coming year and our sincere thanks for supporting our Market year round.