This week at The Boutique

A three-in-one tribute night, more TED talks, new play

Tribute artist Mikki Prost will present her final “Crazy for Patsy Cline” show for the season, including songs she hasn’t performed in any of her earlier shows. Mikki Prost does her own research, compilation, costuming, and narrating for her shows. She delights in making herself available afterward to talk with fans, and pose for photographs with them.

Mikki has another surprise up her sleeve to wrap up the season. On April 12, she will combine all three of her tribute shows into “Honky Tonks to Sock Hops,” featuring the beloved music of Patsy Cline, Connie Francis, and Brenda Lee.

Barbara J. Harris has loved live theater since the age of eight, when her dad converted their back deck into a stage.

The Boutique Theatre is proud to host the Mexican directorial debut of Harris, who was active for decades in community and professional theater throughout Canada. She has experience acting, directing, working in on props, sets and make-up, and as an executive director.

The comedic drama she chose to direct here is “Over the River and Through The Woods,” showing March 30 through April 8.

“Bringing a full production to life as a director has become my passion,” she said. ‘Since moving to Mexico six years ago, this is my first play.”

She said “Over the River” is “a wonderful family story. It will make you laugh out loud, bring a tear to your eye, and flood you with fond family memories.”

The TED Talk PV-Style series continues, from 10 a.m. to noon, every other Tuesday. The series producer, Norma Schuh, can be contacted at: normaschuh@yahoo.com.

April 4: Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat with John Wilson Bugbee. The speaker will provide a fascinating overview of the almost unimaginable opportunities that will drive life in the days ahead, as a result of mind-numbing advances in computers, genetics, nanotechnology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

April 18: American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour with Larry Long

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options.

The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before each show. Tickets are available online at btpv.org.