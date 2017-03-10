THIS WEEK AT THE BOUTIQUE Broadway stars of PV dazzle at Boutique Don’t miss ‘SYNG!’,  U.S. presidents, Patsy Cline 

On Monday, March 13, “SYNG!”, the Banderas Bay mixed voice chorus, presents “Feel The Love,” a “joyous boutique of choral favorites,” as a fundraiser for The Boutique Theatre. Twenty singers deliver a program to please everyone’s musical palettes, showcasing the versatility of the chorus through its love of music and performing. Hear numbers from the Beatles, the Big Band era, spirituals, ABBA, and more.

A recent audience member said, “We loved the program variety, chorus members’ joy of signing, and appealing audience choral favorites.” The evening is a fundraiser for The Boutique and Alas Escuela de Canto.

“The Best of Broadway” is a musical review, starring Puerto Vallarta performers, directed and crafted by Ralph Hyman. It performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through March 18.

The show is a nostalgic look at personal growth journeys recognizing fear, pain, love, fun and laughter.

“Embedded in all our struggles, we can find the beacons leading to the transformation to happiness, joy, and harmony in life,” Hyman said. He has more than 55 years of experience acting and 30 years directing.

Hyman will also direct the play “Ripcord” at The Boutique, showing from April 13-22.



Mikki Prost, the tribute artist who creates her own shows, brings back her popular evenings about country legend Patsy Cline. “Crazy for Patsy” performs Wednesdays, March 15, 22, and April 5. Note: Wednesdays shows start at the special time of 7:30 p.m., with the dinner, optional, served at 6:30 p.m. Mikki Prost does her own

research, compilation, costuming, and narrating for her shows, and is beloved for her professionalism and the special rapport she creates with her audiences.

She delights in making herself available afterward to talk with fans, and pose for photographs.

On Friday, March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, Mikki Prost will offer her one-woman tribute to singer Brenda Lee, “Little Miss Dynamite.”