This Week at The Boutique:

Final weekend of comedic drama, Triple-tribute show, TED talk also planned

Tribute artist Mikki Prost will present “Honky Tonks to Sock Hops,” featuring the beloved music of Patsy Cline, Connie Francis, and Brenda Lee. This show combines all three of the tribute shows Prost has presented throughout the season.

Here’s what theater reviewer Gary R. Beck wrote about “Over the River and Through the Woods”: “All of the cast are well-rehearsed and bubbling with the inner person they are portraying. Of note, Alice Averett has developed into a charming actress before our eyes and many productions presented here. Delightful and charming is a fit description of this offering.”

Barbara J. Harris has loved live theater since the age of 8, when her dad converted their back deck into a stage. The Boutique Theatre is proud to host the Mexican directorial debut of Harris, who was active for decades in community and professional theater throughout Canada. She has experience acting, directing, working in on props, sets and make-up, and as an executive director.

The comedic drama she chose to direct here is “Over the River and Through The Woods,” which performs its final weekend April 6, 7 and 8.

“Bringing a full production to life as a director has become my passion,” she said. ‘Since moving to Mexico six years ago, this is my first play.”

She said “Over the River” is “a wonderful family story. It will make you laugh out loud, bring a tear to your eye, and flood you with fond family memories.”

Her cast features Steve Jackson, who was brought to the stage by artistic director Karrie A. Sebryk. Jackson appeared for the first time in “Robin’s Hoods.” Since then he’s performed in “Mame,” “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “The Anthology of Comedy” and “A Christmas Carol” at the Boutique. He is a full-time resident of Puerto Vallarta, retired from the U.S. military and the restaurant business.

“Over The River …” also stars Andrew Jordan, Melissa “Troppy” Tropp, Alice Averett, Liz Moher and Stan Allen.

The TED Talk PV-Style series wraps up from 10 a.m. to noon April 8. The final lecture is on American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour with Larry Long.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options. The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before each show. Tickets are available online at btpv.org. Will-Call tickets must be paid for 30 minutes before show, or they may be resold. For information call 322-728-6878.