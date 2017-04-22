This Week at Incanto

Jackie Bristow and Vanessa Amaro at Incanto

Incanto welcomes Folk/Country/Americana singer-songwriter Jackie Bristow for three nights only, April 20, 21, 22 at 8:00 p.m. She just wrapped up a tour with Bonnie Raitt and will open for Olivia Newton-John following her performances at Incanto. Born in New Zealand, then transplanted to Australia and now Los Angeles, her beautiful voice and award-winning earnest songs resonate with her audiences. She will be accompanied by talented guitarist Mark Punch.

Soprano Vanessa Amaro will appear on two nights, April 27 & May 2 at 8:00. Born in Mexico City, she has a Degree in Music from the National Conservatory of Music. Vanessa studied opera further at the International Society of Values of Mexican Artists, singing in workshops created by philanthropist Pepita Serrano, who heads a privately funded non-profit dedicated to promoting music education for children. Vanessa has also won several awards for her singing, including Best Performance at the Carlo Morelli National Singing Contest in Mexico City. She was also a finalist in the Trujillo International Singing Contest in Peru, where she sang with the Peru Trujillo Symphony Orchestra. She has appeared in several of the main concert halls in Mexico, including the National Museum of Art and the National Museum of Anthropology, where she performed concerts featuring French and Latin American music. Recently, she has worked as a vocal coach and a singer with a private tour company in Puerto Vallarta. She will be accompanied by Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) on piano.

Argentine duo Bohemia Viva presents ‘A Night in Argentina’ in two concerts at Incanto on Wednesday, April 19 & 26 at 8:00. Their beautiful harmonizing vocals, coupled with the infusion of various styles and original music combine to create their unique sound. Alberto Cuevas ‘El Diamante’ stars in ‘One Night in Mexico’ accompanied by Salvatore ‘The Mexican Liberace’ on piano. Next shows April 21 & 28 @ 8:00. Latcho & Andrea: The Blond Gypsies play their final show of the season on April 25 at 8:00. Singer and acoustic guitarist Audi Rodriguez plays in the piano bar on Sundays starting at 7:00. On Tuesdays & Thursdays, velvety voiced Cuban singer, Meche de Cuba, plays in the piano bar starting at 8:00. Popular Jazz/Blues Quartet, Moelle, plays on Sundays at 8:00. Pianist Jay-Gee and singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes play on select nights at 5:00. Singer-songwriter Chris Kenny plays Jazz/Blues guitar on Saturdays starting at 8:00 in the piano bar. And BINGO with Pearl fundraisers are held most Saturdays at 5:00.

Tickets and more information are available online at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Breakfast is served 9:00 – 2:00 Tuesday thru Sunday. Evening meal service begins at 4:00 daily. Happy Hour is 2:00 – 6:00. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays.