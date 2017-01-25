This Week: 3rd Annual Ceviche and Aguachile Festival

The Third Annual Festival de Ceviche y Aguachile is a celebration of food to bring together local restaurants and foodies for a free, family-friendly event.

Participating restaurants include Puerto Vallarta’s The Beer Box Prime, Cuates y Cuetes, Tuna Azul, Happy Burros, Lamara, Taco Wheels.

This year’s event has two Bucerias restaurants attending the festival,

Bob Chelero and Buzzos. Vendors will be selling various versions of the traditional Mexican dishes, with tostadas priced around $15 pesos each.

This is a food festival that’s celebrating the local cuisine, ceviche and aguachiles, with live music and folk dancing – making the festival a true Mexican celebration that’s definitely worth checking out.

The event is taking place on Thursday and Friday January 26 and 27 from noon to 6:00pm in Parque Lazaro Cardenas (Lazaro Cardenas Park – Olas Altas and V. Carranza in Old Town).