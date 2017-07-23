What’s a wall sit? It’s just that, sitting with your back against a wall.

How can it benefit my routine? It’s a great isometric and postural exercise. For a simple go-to on a day you want to get in a workout at home or the office, is easy, all you need is a wall. Start by standing with your back facing the wall, your feet should be shoulder width apart and approximately one and a half ft. distance, then lean back and bend your knees to 90 degrees until you’re sitting. Align your back and shoulders upright against the surface of the wall and hold there for up to one minute or longer if you can. I like to hold for three minutes at a time.

The nice thing about the wall sit is that your upper body is resting, so you can do a biceps curl while doing your wall sit, but lets keep it simple for right now. Targeting the muscles isometrically, means that they are working while in a ‘hold’ position, but still actively working none the less.

If you’re just starting out, find this exercise difficult, or like some variation, using an exercise ball placed between the wall and the small (the natural curve) of your back, slowly lower into a squat (or seated) position or with your legs bending to 90 degrees until parallel with the floor and slowly return to standing.

Repeat 15 times for 2 sets and include it in your routine as a lower body leg exercise.

If you prefer to work your hamstring/glute muscles you can do so as well. Instead of slowly lowering into the position, do the opposite. Move down for a 1 second count and slowly, for a 3 seconds count, come up again. This will work the back of the thigh and buttocks more!

If you’re more advanced and want to make your wall sits more challenging, try doing a biceps curl while in the seated position or an overhead press using light hand weights. With the weights, start from the shoulders and press up over your head extending your arms up straight. For stronger legs, use only one foot to sit while keeping the other off the ground and alternate with the other foot.

This is an excellent postural exercise. If have shoulders or back and want better posture, and if you’re spending lots of time hunched over a desk, try this: While in the sitting position bring your hands together in front of your chest and raise them above your head to touch the wall, slide your arms down along the wall to your hips and then up again. Repeat 10 times for 1-2 sets every day. Look at it this way, you’re benefiting from resistance exercise and improving your posture.

Remember Fit followers, I love hearing your comments and getting feedback from you. Be healthy! Be happy, Be fit!