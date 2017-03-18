The Tween Years

The “tween” stage of childhood has its own challenges, but there are ways to enjoy it if you’re willing to get creative.

I always thought that writing about my young, preschool children would be far more interesting than writing about my children as they approached their teen years. In some ways that’s true, because pre-teen children could actually sit in one place for entire days without moving as long as there was a digital product in their hands.

But if you remove the product and coax words out of their mouths, it can be fascinating. Plus, when they were preschoolers, they thought it was fun and cool to help parents do chores, and now they find it overwhelming to lift a bag of groceries from the back of the car, so that’s always a topic for discussion.

They invented a new term for pre-teen children that is fun, called “tween”. It’s clever in that it’s a play on both “teen” and “between”. And it puts a cute label on the person sitting before you, incredulous that you don’t trust him with his own cell phone, but is still uncertain of how to make a peanut butter sandwich.

I have a twelve-year-old and a ten-year-old. They are twenty months apart, so any particular developmental phase is dealt with over about three years (giving everyone time to process) and then we can move on. Living in the diaper phase for nearly four years was a bit of a struggle, but mostly I’m grateful for the close age spread.

Currently we are dealing with the fact that the twelve-year-old is nearly eye level with his father and I. The Boy is enjoying this, and we are girding ourselves, because it’s a whole other skill, looking up to your child while really Speaking Down, if you know what I mean. The Girl, not to be outdone, shot up about two inches since Christmas, and is gangling around the house, complaining of joint pain.

I am a bit beside myself, I’ll be honest. I still think they say the cutest things, although I’m not sure if I should still put them on Facebook or not because it’s almost always politically controversial. That’s because they are both young, opinionated, and lead by their very current emotions, which could change dramatically by the time I hit “post”.

That being said, I would be remiss if I didn’t at least try to offer some advice on dealing with the tween years. A lot of people don’t really talk about it, because they aren’t even aware that such a stage exists.

But if you have a child whose age ranges from about nine to about twelve, here are some ways you can deal with the drama and beauty of these children on the verge of something even more trying.

Don’t ask them “How was school?” In tween language, this means “What did you DO NOW?” and they will be offended (even though they probably DID do something now). Instead, try asking “What was the best/worst/annoying/hilarious part of your day?” They will still answer “nothing” but they won’t be suspicious.

They don’t want to do any chores and they will probably try to pull the “but I’m just a kid” card. That’s because they are smarter now, which means they are older, which means they can definitely do chores.

Don’t fall for the “Oh, every time I do dishes I turn your floor into a sea of rinse water so I better not do the dishes” trick. Put the mop suggestively beside them and walk away.

They are trying out lingo that you don’t understand, solely for the purpose of you not understanding. It’s a slick move, but the internet is a wonderful learning tool. For example, my son says “noob” a lot, and I can tell you that this stands for “newbie” as in, someone who is inexperienced at something (in this case, usually a video game in which he is very experienced).

They still want that noob stuff like being cuddled and tucked into bed, but if they ask, they will look like noobs (Now I’m overusing the term, which is probably a noob move). So that’s where you step up as a parent and hug them as they grin and try to protest, and you enjoy the moment where the tween is still your little child for a while longer.