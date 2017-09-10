This week we are talking about a staple of the Mexican kitchen that very possibly predates the Aztec culture. The tomatillo does have other names including tomate verde however often these names are slightly confusing given that the plant is not, in fact, a tomato at all.

This very versatile fruit can be used raw, oven roasted or grilled and adds a unique, fresh flavor to almost any salsa, soup or pico de gallo. The most traditional dish is, of course, a simple and very fresh salsa verde. There are two main ways to make salsa verde; one is bringing the tomatillos and a green chile of your choice ( jalapeno or serrano ) to a boil first and then blending while still warm together to form a sauce. The other is to use the ingredients raw.

To make either recipe you will want about eight to ten medium size tomatillos. Four hot green chiles (jalapeno or serrano), half a white onion, and two cloves of garlic. About a half a cup of roughly chopped cilantro and a teaspoon of salt. If you look online, almost all Mexican recipes will show you using the entire green chile, seeds and all. Let me just say, if you love it spicy, go for it. However, if you plan on feeding a mixed group I highly recommend using two of the four green chiles and only using the flesh. The seeds are flavourful, however they also contain much of the heat in the chile.

The salsa verde crudo (raw) is about as simple as it gets regarding whipping up a fresh salsa. You add your tomatillos, peppers, garlic, cilantro, and onion to a good blender and pulse. You will most likely need to add a quarter or a half a cup of water to get the mixture moving which is just fine. After the mixture is blended, you will add the salt to taste. Then set aside for at least thirty minutes to allow all the flavors to co-mingle with each other. Taste just before serving and add a touch more salt if needed.

Now believe it or not, the only difference between this and the cooked version is that you can first bring to a boil and then simmer the tomatillos, garlic, and peppers together in water for approximately five minutes. Alternatively, if you like a richer flavor, you can char the tomatillos and peppers in the oven, or in a cast iron pan. If you want to know more about this check out my past article on jalapenos to learn how to char foods.

While your tomatillos, peppers, and garlic are still warm, add to the blender with a bit of water and blend to a smooth consistency. Add the mixture to a bowl and then fold in your chopped onion, cilantro, and salt to taste. Let sit for thirty minutes, and the warmth will lightly cook the onion, and bring all the ingredients together.

Either of these two methods will give you a salsa that is great with tostadas, chips or to use as a sauce on grilled chicken or fish.

I encourage you to buy some tomatillos next time you are at your favorite market and give these a try. Along with salsa verde, these can be used in pico de gallo by replacing one-third of your red tomatoes with chopped tomatillo.

Moreover, before I close of this article for those of you who want to try something a bit different, I suggest a watermelon and tomatillo gazpacho. This fresh and flavorful gazpacho is best as a light starter for your meal or even mid way thru a dinner to refresh your palet

Check out next weeks article on the poblano pepper; it is, after all, going to be Dia De Independencia soon here in Mexico!

Until next time, Buen Provehco!

Related