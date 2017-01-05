THE SPIRIT OF BUDDY HOLLY starring Jeff Scott

Buddy Holly’s career ended on a cold winter night almost sixty years ago, when the small plane he was flying in crashed, near Clear Lake, Iowa. In the late Fifties, Holly was at the top of his game with fresh, exciting new ideas about writing, recording and performing music and the skills to make them work. Not content to rely on professional songwriters, music arrangers or producers, he created the concept of the “self contained rock band”, influencing generations of rock stars to this day. But more than anything else, it was his ability to write memorable songs that made his career so successful. Is there anyone on this planet who doesn’t know the chorus to “That’ll Be The Day”?

Canadian singer/guitarist Jeff Scott wasn’t even born during Buddy Holly’s lifetime. His first exposure to the Texas rock’n’roll legend was seeing Gary Busey’s 1978 biopic “The Buddy Holly Story”.

“It hit me like a rock! the music was great! It really struck a chord with me!”

Soon after graduating from Toronto’s Humber College, Jeff auditioned for the lead role in the Royal Alex Theatre’s production “Buddy”. He quickly proved that it was the role he was born to play. When the play wrapped, he performed as Buddy Holly for 6 weeks, at The Alladin Casino in Las Vegas. He then became a regular cast member at Toronto tribute show venue “Rock’n’Roll Heaven”, before going on the road with the world famous “Legends in Concert” tour series.

“The Spirit of Buddy Holly” takes fans of Fifties music back in time, to when Charles Hardin Holly (“Buddy” to his friends) from Lubbock, Texas, went from playing school gyms, roller rinks and dance halls to the world’s largest concert venues, in two short years.

It’s pure rock’n’roll, straight from ’58.

Attention to detail makes Jeff Scott’s tribute to Buddy Holly truly unique. The bang-on song performances, the suits and bow ties Buddy wore (not the weird outfits Gary Busey wore in the movie) and the iconic Fender Stratocaster guitar Buddy was so proud of. Jeff creates a sense of authenticity that takes audiences back to the fun and innocence of the Fifties.

His song choices are based on actual set lists preserved by Paul McCartney. The show features all the familiar hits, like “Peggy Sue”, “That’ll Be the Day”, “Every Day”, “It’s So Easy” and dozens of others from Buddy’s catalogue of over 100 recordings, as well as a few hits by some of the rockabilly stars he often toured with.

In terms of energy, originality and the ability to connect with an audience, Buddy Holly had few equals. Elvis Presley was a wonderful song interpreter, with a unique singing voice and fantastic stage presence. But he didn’t write songs and he rarely played an instrument. Buddy was a great songwriter, who could sing with the best of them and “play a guitar like ringing a bell”.

With a dedication born out of his love for Buddy Holly’s music, Jeff Scott re-creates Buddy’s special brand of “feel-good Fifties fun” with warmth, accuracy and panache. Over the past decade, he has performed throughout the U.S.A and Canada, and in Australia, China and Mexico. On January 12 he will appear at The Luna Lounge, in Bucerias.

On January 14, he appears at El Rio BBQ. In Paso Ancho (city bus route #4). More information on these shows is available on the venue web sites and elsewhere in this publication.