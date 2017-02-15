Muhammad Ali, that revered American Muslim, said, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” When you understand how many volunteers give their time in service to others while living here in Puerto Vallarta it’s an eye-opener.

There are thousands of them, because there are so many charities organizations doing so much for so many. Take the International Friendship Club (IFC) as an example. Members of this club has been helping Mexicans of Puerto Vallarta since 1986 and continue to make a significant contribution to the medical, educational, cultural and social services needs of the community today.

The club will distribute in excess of $1,000,000 pesos this year. This money will be raised by the sale of tickets to the IFC Home Tours, the sale of membership fees ($350 pesos/person) and charging for classes and social events. It will be spent on providing free surgical services to children with cleft palates, free dental services to kids living in small villages in the jungle and along the coast and on giving free English lessons to Mexicans ranging from age 9 to age 60.

The balance will be distributed to about 20 charities, including orphanages, the library, schools in need of supplies and teachers as well as cultural activities for children. The club does all this with the help of its dedicated office manager, Josué, its only paid employee but all the rest of the work is done by an army of volunteers.

The IFC Home Tours (see separate article) provides the bulk of IFC’s income and needs a large team of people to do so. Ann contacts homeowners to allow their homes to be tramped through by hordes of visitors and those homeowners open their homes to IFC because they believe in giving back to the community.

Hank and Conrad marshal a small army of volunteers to greet their customers, attach nametags to shirts, take the money, negotiate the bus contract and serve as docents on the buses to make the tours a memorable experience for everyone. Volunteers “man” the front desk in the office from Monday to Friday between 9:00 and 1:30 to answer visitors questions, to sell tickets for the Home Tours and to sell memberships.

IFC gets other income from the social activities and lectures that it arranges, so someone has to run the bridge class on Monday mornings and to arrange the tables, chairs and decks of cards for Friday afternoon’s social bridge. Another member picks a theme for the Monday night Movie Night and then finds the movies, puts out the chairs, makes sure the audio/visual equipment is working and collects the admission charge.

Fred, Doug, Mike and others tend bar on Fridays between 5:00 and 6:00 for the club’s Happy Hour and can sometimes serve as many as 60 or 70 people in that time. Fred is the guy who replenishes the bar stocks and that’s enough work for one person but he also looks after the facilities in the clubhouse which means making sure it is secure, that the A/C is working and that there is enough toilet paper in the bathrooms.

Other people volunteer to plan special events and lectures, arrange the Friday evening dine-around, instruct meditation, yoga and contemplative dialogue. Adriana, our phenomenal Spanish teacher, provides Spanish classes for four sessions each morning, three days a week. And how is the money spent? Much of it goes for travel and accommodation for the physicians and nurses from Guadalajara who donate their time four times a year.

April arranges all the logistics but other volunteers look after the families when they bring their children to the clinics. CMQ hospital donates its operating space. IFC has two committees of about 8 people each who vet the charities that ask for support. The committee members assess their needs, visit their facilities and recommend to their committee whether or not to start or continue the club’s help.

A one-woman band, Susan, has for many years travelled the dusty, dirt roads of PV and provided beans, lentils and other very basic supplies to families in need. T.J. is the club’s webmaster in charge of all things digital, Rod ‘s work as treasurer is vital and Henry, the President keeps all these balls in the air. What a great job by one and all!

These people are happily providing service to others because they realise the truth in Helen Keller’s statement that “The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.”

