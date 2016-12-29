The Palm Cabaret and Bar now on the North Shore

The Palm Cabaret and Bar in Zona Romantica has been bringing top musical acts to Vallarta for seventeen years, and this season they have expanded their Cabaret outreach to the town of Bucerías, Nayarit. With seating for 80, new sound and lighting along with a remodeled interior, they are off to a good start, as they begin their first season on the North Shore. Recently, I met the owners, Gustavo and Adriana, who are committed to reaching out to the tourists and residents of our community. They plan to bring more great music to the North Shore all season long.

This new venue has a lot going for it. There’s good lighting and sound, an attentive and committed staff, professional musicians and attractive pricing. The musical acts are top Cabaret/Night Club acts currently performing in Puerto Vallarta, but drawn from talent worldwide.

Also, when you consider that it takes most of us at least an hour each way to drive into Old Town (from Bucerías) to see Cabaret entertainment, we can thank our lucky stars that they are now bringing it out here to the North Shore.

“Amy Armstrong and Friends” is featured every Tuesday, and will include special guest performers each week.

Kim Kuzma with Piel Canela will be returning for more shows and Gypsy Rumba will make regular appearances as well, just to name a few!

Tickets for The Palm Cabaret and Bar Bucerias can be purchased online at vallartatickets.com, or at their box office before the show. The Palm Bucerias is located at Miguel Hidalgo #2 (across the street from the Toscana Mia restaurant) in Bucerías, Nayarit, Mexico. For more information about upcoming shows, call (329) 298-2653 or visit The Palm Cabaret and Bar Bucerías on Facebook.