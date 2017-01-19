“THE EVERLY BROTHERS GOLDEN HITS”

STARRING MICHAEL DANCKERT & JOHN SHARKEY

The fifties was an era of change in North American pop culture, and nothing changed more than popular music. When “rock’n’roll”, a distillation of folk, blues and country sounds fused to a solid beat, hit the airwaves, there was no going back. Gone were the orchestras, with their crooners and the bluegrass combos, with their banjos and fiddles, replaced by Leo Fender’s newfangled electric guitars in the hands of young trios and quartets, with racy new songs and energy to burn.

Rhythm guitars and harmonizing vocals were now king, and few were better at it than Don and Phil Everly. They were young, handsome and they could play the Hell out of their guitars, while harmonizing in that unique way common among siblings. It wasn’t long before they found some catchy songs, courtesy of New Orleans songwriters Felice and Bourdelaux Bryant. A string of million-selling hits soon followed, including “Bye Bye Love”, “Wake Up Little Suzy” and “Bird Dog”, making them one of the most successful singing duos of all time.

Anyone who enjoys great songs sung in harmony, can’t help but love the Everly Brothers, a fact not lost on Michael Danckert and John Sharkey, a pair of Toronto-based entertainers, with a long history of singing the songs people know and love. These seasoned artists have been wowing audiences for decades; Mike, with his thrilling Roy Orbison tribute, and John as lead singer of the popular Beach Boys tribute,“The Beach Nutz”. It was inevitable that they would eventually end up working together. The results speak for themselves. Their “Golden Hits” tribute to The Everly Brothers simply sparkles.

Michael and John bring their exciting tribute to one of the world's best loved and most successful singing duos

Merv Buchanan, merv@uvs.com

