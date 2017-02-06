The Busy Season is Here

I am not sure what’s up, but I have had more requests for Botox the past few weeks than ever before. Our two dermatologists are booked weeks out now so if this is a last-minute item one is considering, it might need to wait until another visit or later towards spring. Sure, there are others who do Botox and fillers here in the area but just be sure that they have a lot of experience and did not just pick up the business as a hobby. You might end up looking very surprised – or mad – or both.

Another popular request has been for MRI’s. No, you do not need a physician order to schedule, we can set that up for you as well with a semi-long wait of a couple of days. You will receive the disc of the study and we will even translate the report for you!

Normally there is not a wait for physician appointments but now, it is averaging a few days out to a few weeks out depending on the specialty. Of course an emergency is different (but I do not really consider having Botox an emergency).

If you are considering a nip/tuck, we will have two different presentations at Medical Matters on this with Dr. Miguel Saldaña speaking on “Beauty and the Breast” and Dra. Nashielli speaking on “It’s All About the Face”. Most certainly worth listening to see if there is an option that might work for you.

I hope you are planning your day on February 13, 2017 around which speakers programs you would like to attend at Medical Matters 2017!

In between visiting the exhibitors and the speakers, for sure have a meal at the Hotel Marriott (attendee’s receive a discount on meals). If you have breakfast at La Estancia there, a must try is the Oatmeal Crème Brulee. This is scrumptious and because it is “oatmeal” you think you are eating healthy (although I rarely make it through all of the oatmeal because I devour the top, crunchy part). You could then attend the speaker on Diabetes or visit the nutritionist (yes we will have both there!).

Our stellar group of volunteers will be easy to spot at Medical Matters as they will have neon-green aprons! You can ask any of them any questions during the event and they are happy to assist you. We are in the homestretch and I must have been insane to schedule 18 speakers – but it is what it is and we WILL be ready!

They say that the new “911” system is up and working in Jalisco now. Please remember that whoever answers will most likely not be bilingual so please be sure and know how to say your address and directions in Spanish! I will be at the Olas Altas Market on Saturday February 4 and at the Nuevo Vallarta Riviera Market on February 7 to give out information on Medical Matters so please do stop by and say hola!

I have had two people email me saying that they heard I was retiring. Really? I didn’t know anything about this so it was interesting to hear the Jungle Drums. Don’t always believe what you hear around here!

Here’s to a smooth week!