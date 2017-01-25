The Boutique this week

Where singing shines Boutique showcases variety of entertainment

Dana Zeller-Alexis stars in a one-woman cabaret show, “Women on the Edge,” January 26 through February 11, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She and her husband Mark Zeller, who is directing the show, have long careers on the stage around the world. Her work in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” earned this review: “She enters the heart of the character, etching out the perimeters of her character like a skilled jeweler.” She also won a Dramalogue Award for best actress in that role. Some of her favorite roles have been “Shirley Valentine,” Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Sonya in “Uncle Vanya,” and Mama Rose in “Gypsy.”

A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, will perform at the Boutique February 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25. “The Rhythm of Life” is the show’s theme. The singers are all Vallarta residents: Suzanne Kirkpatrick, Kathy Overly, Jean-Guy Comeau, Steve Fulmer, Judy Radke, Carl Timothy, Sharon Baughman-White, and Davíd White (left to right).

“Where The Boys Are: A Tribute to Connie Francis” returns. Mikki Prost brings back her standing-ovation tribute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 and 15, and March 1. Here’s what reviewer Gary Beck had to say about the show: “Mikki wrapped us around her musical finger, and we grew in awe … Mikki not only sang tremendously, as if she was indeed Miss Francis, she narrated the story of her beginnings, and the paths she took along the way … to the top of female singers.” From a Trip Advisor reviewer: “Wow! The Boutique Theatre is tiny, so everybody gets to sit right up front. The singer’s voice is huge, both powerful and beautiful, and she delights in sharing her extensive knowledge about Connie Francis with her audience. Everybody was singing along to ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ and ‘Stupid Cupid’ and having a great time. I’ve not seen a better performance of this type, even in Las Vegas.”

Blues legend Tim Williams is returning with his one-man storytelling and music show. The Canad ian guitarist and singer will give two performances, February 28 and March 14.

“The Best of Broadway,” directed by Ralph Hyman, will perform Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, March 2-11.

The Boutique is looking for actors for a new comedy, “Soapicide,” and for a specialist to help run lights and sound in future shows. To learn more, email catherinebeeghly@gmail.com

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options.

The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m. For information call 322-728-6878.

On Mondays, enjoy free Nacho Daddy Karaoke from 7:30-11 p.m., with your hosts in song, Fast Eddie and Catherine Beeghly.