The Ten-Year Itch Explained

Many people ask me “how long does the IRS have to collect taxes?” The answer always is “it depends”. How? Let’s begin by saying that collection and assessment aren’t the same. Most people understand collection. Assessment is how they figure out how much you owe. That’s done when you file a return. They either take your word for what you owe, or not, on audit. Assessment precedes collection. Makes sense, right?

The IRS has a ten-year time frame to collect previously assessed taxes. Like all clocks, it has start and stop times. The ten-year period can be messed up either by not starting the clock, by having time added or by stopping it altogether.

The 10 year collection clock starts when a tax has been assessed…after Uncle Sam opens its big account book and writes “John owes me $x for tax year 2016”. How does Uncle Sam know you owe? We said…you tell him on a return. If timely filed, the collection clock starts the day the return was due. Early filers nicely help by providing extra time to assess and collect. File on time, I say. Of course, no return filed means the clock does not start running.

Some people with “foreign stuff” file special information returns with their tax return. If those information returns are not filed with the “regular” return, the clock does not start running. So your return stays open for assessment for three years after the missing info is provided, and then the collection clock starts.

Then there are clock stoppers. The one I like the most is “Taxpayer living outside the U.S”. Yes Conchita, that’s right. The collection clock can be suspended while the taxpayer is outside the United States if the absence is for a continuous period of at least six months. The clock stops until you come back. If they figure you are gone, the IRS can program its computer to keep on trying to collect for up to 16 more years, and of course they can add even more time if needed. In any event the clock will have at least six months left on it after you return to reside in the US. If you are considered “cooperative” then they will be nice and not recompute your collection clock. Cooperation = responsive to IRS notices and communications. Yeah, I know, Mexico mail is slow….

Enjoying the sunsets here does not mean you can outrun the IRS collection clock. Just be aware!

