Tankini Talk

“We’re going to spend the day on the beach,” I answer Rita who wants to know what I’m doing tomorrow. “We have a beach in Vallarta? I haven’t gone in four years,” she laughs. Rita has perfectly coifed ash blonde hair and never has a “bad hair day.” “How do you do it?” I ask her on one high humidity day. My own limp blonde locks are dripping down my back making me feel like a lump of dough baking in the oven. “I don’t know. I just got lucky,” she says raising her perfectly arched eyebrows. “Luck and frequent trips to Vallarta’s best stylist,” I retort.

Rita isn’t my only friend whose beach visits are limited to seeing the sun set, sitting in an armchair while being served umbrella drinks by buff waiters. I don’t know anyone traveling to beaches around the world for the euphoric experience of putting feet in the sand and toes in the water. In the last two months, my husband, Cal, and I have luxuriated in the natural beauty of Sayulita’s three beach beauties, the Chacala and La Cruz playas to name a few. Unique sandy stretches of textures and tones, unpredictable wave rhythms, and picturesque landscapes with assorted body types cavorting in the surf without a hint of intimidation.

Why don’t my friends feel the same magnetic attraction?

“I don’t like sand on my feet.” “My dermatologist told me to stay out of the sun.”

“Those chairs hurt my back.” “I go to the beach to read erotica in private. I hate vendors telling me it’s ‘almost free today’ in the middle of a sex scene.” And most often, “I wouldn’t be caught dead in a bathing suit.”

I’m not a sun worshiper. My visits to “the zapper”, my dermatologist, support his golf addiction. I’ve learned how to survive the traumatization of aging in a bathing suit.

I never wore a “thong” to any beach. In my generation, a “thong” would have been someone with a lisp talking about “a song.” My friends and I wore teeny-weeny bikinis. Two deliciously small pieces of fabric pretending to hide key elements of a woman’s anatomy on top and below.

Summer couldn’t come too soon, not because it was the end of near suicide Midwest winters, but we got to wear bikinis. And we were “hot.” Well, we thought we were. I flipped my blonde butt around the beach, teasing boys, lying on my coordinated colored towel, and turning over when the timer went off for the perfect tan. I slathered myself with baby oil, framed my face with aluminum, and fried like a strip of bacon. An award-winning recipe for future skin eruptions. We didn’t know better and we didn’t care. It was about flaunting beach bodies and teasing boys. I was on a rigid diet with no fat allowed, warning everyone who came close, “don’t get your shadow on me.”

And then the inevitable. No matter how many killer treadmills I do a day, my body begins dropping like everyone else. Not my waist, the skin around it. If there is a Higher Power, this is when he/she goes off to focus on someone younger. “I’ve done enough for you. Deal with it.”

It’s that first day of the season when you face the dressing room mirror trying on a new swimsuit, a turquoise bikini polka dot top and skimpy bottom, adorned with matching ruffles. Then you see it. The extra layer of skin that landed on you during the winter you didn’t see hidden under fleece and puffy jackets. You have a “muffin top!” You cannot be seen in public in a bikini. Those days are O V E R!

“How are you doing?” the young twenty something salesgirl with foot long lashes calls into the dressing room. Can I get you a different size?” “Different size and different type,” I scream. “We have lots of choices,” she says in that deprecating tone. “It’s hard to get older. It happened to my grandmother too.” Bathing suit shopping pain ranks up there with getting a root canal and is a lot more personal.

She disappears and comes back carrying an arm full of one-piece suits. Some with those skirty bottoms I swore I’d never wear. “Here’s one you might want to try,” the waif says tossing her hair over to one side. She hands me a shirred black suit. “This newly made “Shrinkitsuit” guarantees to make you 10 pounds slimmer. It flatters your body issues from tummy concealing, to pear shapes, to curves in the wrong places.”

I lunge at the suit like a raging panther in heat. “Give me that. And I’ll call you when I need you.”

I expect a lot of spandex, but I didn’t know I would have to squeeze into an extra strong exercise band. I stop breathing, suck everything in and begin to pull up one leg at a time. Only a sadistic male would design this trap. Sitting on the dressing room bench contorting myself to get into this unforgiving elastic, I fall against the wall breaking a nail while bending my arms to slip under the straps. This is worse than peeling on a wet suit. If I get in, I will need Houdini to get me out. I settle on a “Onetini,” one piece basic black, ruched and tucked to “minimize unwanted bulges.” Over the next few seasons, I graduate to turquoise and finally red. And then nothing works, not even the suit with the flared skirt. It’s the “muffin top” and now, those flapping upper arms.

Our country is youth obsessed. Hollywood sculpted faces, Victoria Secret boobs and runway teen models are shaming the aging. I’m in “the Golden Years,” and I am not prepared to polish the tarnish every year. I’m now avoiding wearing any bathing suit in public.

We celebrated my recent birthday under the tiled roof of our favorite Los Muertos beach restaurant. Down on the sand, body types from skinny to beer bellies, tattooed body canvases to never-miss-a-buffet shapes frolic in and out of the surf, a flash mob of release and freedom. The Mexican spirit begins to seep into my American sinkhole of self-doubts and ego. I’m not getting any younger and I’ll never beat the battle of bulge and age.

Flipping through the racks of suits from tiny to tanks in my favorite local department store, I’m determined to try on a new attitude along with a suit. I discover “Tankinis”, suits with separate tops flaring over longer bottoms. Forgiving coverage with an attempt at flair. I buy three knowing next time I’ll be wiggling it all inside a “Pluskini.”

Slathered with SPF 200 sunscreen, a floppy hat and a new Tankini, my husband and I rediscover our passion for beach walking along the Pacific Ocean treasures. I don’t wait for sunset to feel sand between my toes and watch the setting sun perform its final triumphant act of the day. I laugh at my own ungainly moves getting up and down from a beach towel. No one cares. And finally, neither do I!

P.S. If you see me in a “muu muu,” don’t hold me accountable!