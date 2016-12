By John Warren

Nelson Mandela said “If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart.” If the tourist or the ex-pat in Puerto Vallarta is able to speak a few words of Spanish to the taxi-driver or the store clerk it is almost always met with a beaming smile and enthusiastic encouragement to speak more Spanish. It feels good. It goes to their heart!

If the taxi-driver or store clerk can speak English it goes to our hearts. But the impact on their lives can, over a lifetime, be financially significant. It can mean larger tips for the taxi-driver or more sales for the store clerk. The same is true for professionals such as lawyers, doctors and dentists. If they are fluent in English their potential for income increases exponentially.

The International Friendship Club (IFC) starts 30 or 40 Mexicans on the road to speaking and understanding English each year in January by providing free English lessons to children and adults who want to expand their horizons and their opportunities.

Lessons will be held at the IFC Clubhouse, which is located at the northeast corner of the bridge where Insurgentes crosses the River Cuale, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:30, starting on 17th January and continuing until 30th March. Assessment of the students and registration will be on Tuesday 10th January at 4:15pm.

Any Mexican is welcome to register providing they are over 8 years old. So if you know of any friend or member of the staff where you live or, perhaps, a waiter you know who would like to learn basic English please have them come to the IFC Clubhouse on Tuesday 10th at 4:15. If you would like to commit your time for ten weeks on Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons to be a teacher please email Etta Jacobs, the coordinator of the program, at ettaajacobs@gmail.com and discuss it with her.

– 0 –

The IFC starts its classic film series on Monday 26th. Movies will be shown weekly at the clubhouse (see below) and the contribution requested to the club’s coffers is only 40pesos and that includes free popcorn!

Doors open at 6:30 and so does the cash bar. The movies start at 7:00pm. Everyone is welcome.

On Monday 26th the movie is The Night of the Iguana, the same one that launched the sleepy fishing village of Puerto Vallarta into the bustling tourist mecca that it is today. In the 1930’s, Puerto Vallarta was becoming a tourist destination but very much off the beaten path. However, in 1964 the village became famous with the release of John Huston’s movie version of Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana.

The movie showcased the beauty of Mismaloya Beach while the paparazzi publicized the adulterous affair between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. This publicity helped to attract foreign investors in the 1970s and the rest is history.

On 2nd January Captains Courageous hits the silver screen. First released 80 years ago in 1937 and based on the book by Rudyard Kipling it tells the story of how spoiled Harvey Cheyne (Freddie Bartholomew) is suspended from boarding school, his businessman father (Melvyn Douglas) takes him to Europe on a business trip. When the rebellious lad falls overboard from the steamship, he is saved from death by humble fisherman Manuel Fidello (Spencer Tracy) and forced by the captain of the fishing schooner (Lionel Barrymore) to become a low-ranking member of the ship’s crew alongside the captain’s own son (Mickey Rooney).

On 9th January a classic movie of the post war period The Third Man will be shown. One review of the movie is…. “Several factors contribute to make The Third Man as powerful and as stunningly original now as it was when it premiered to great acclaim in 1949. Graham Green’s taut story and wonderfully snappy dialogue provide a strong foundation for some outstanding performances.

Then there are the dank and glorious ruins of Vienna, exquisitely captured by Robert Krasker’s Oscar-winning camerawork. And there’s that music, a lone zither plucking jauntily away throughout the movie, even at the scene of a murder.” If you like the classics this is a great movie to watch.

The IFC Home Tours will start again on Tuesday 3rd January.