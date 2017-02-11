Sylvester Stallone

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone was born on July 6, 1946 in the Hell’s Kitchen area of New York City. His father was Frank Stallone Sr, a hairdresser and his mother is Jackie Stallone, who has rode Sylvester’s’ coat tails and was a wrestling promoter and more recently became a reality TV celebrity.

Jackie had complications during labor and as a result, the doctor was forced to use two pairs of forceps during his birth. The misuse of these accidentally severed a nerve and caused paralysis in parts of Sylvester’s face. As a result, the lower left side of his face is paralyzed including parts of his lip, tongue, and chin.

The accident resulted in Sylvester’s trademark snarling look and slightly slurred speech. His father moved the family to Washington, D.C. in the early 1950s, where he opened a beauty school, while Jackie opened a women’s gymnasium called Barbella’s. Sylvester’s parents divorced when he was nine and he lived with his mother.

When Sylvester was sixteen, he was getting very bad grades in school, so his father got him a summer job at his beauty salon as punishment. Sylvester would later be sent to Philadelphia to go to Charlotte Hall Military Academy, in hopes of disciplining him. This seemed to work and Sylvester would eventually get into the University of Miami.

While there, Sylvester became interested in acting. After University, he headed back to his native New York City to pursue a career in acting. Sylvester quickly found out what a hard world acting was to get started into. In a state of desperation after being evicted from his apartment and sleeping for three weeks in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City, Sylvester answered a casting call for a softporn film called “The Party at Kitty and Stud’s” (1970) (aka “The Italian Stallion”).

He was paid $200 dollars for the two days’ work. Between 1969 and 1975, Sylvester only managed to land small bit parts. In March of 1975, Sylvester saw the Muhammad Ali/ Chuck Wepner fight and Sylvester decided to take his fate into his own hands. He went home after watching the fight, and after 20 straight hours, he had written the script for what would become his big break. Sylvester then attempted to sell the script to multiple studios, with the intention of playing the lead role himself.

He was finally offered $350,000 for the script rights by a studio, but they had their own casting ideas for the lead role, including Robert Redford and Burt Reynolds. Sylvester refused to sell unless he played the lead role and eventually, after a substantial budget cut to compromise, it was agreed he could be the star. “Rocky” (1976) would go on to be nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay. The film went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Film Editing.

Sylvester then made his directorial debut and starred in the 1978 film “Paradise Alley”, a family drama in which he played one of three brothers who enter the world of wrestling. In 1979 Sylvester wrote, directed and starred in his first sequel, “Rocky II” which would go on to be a box office hit making $200 million.

He continued his box office success with Rocky and wrote, directed, and starred in two more sequels to the series: Rocky III (1982) and Rocky IV (1985). In 1981 Sylvester also starred alongside Michael Caine in “Escape to Victory”, a sports drama in which he plays a prisoner of war involved in a Nazi propaganda soccer game. Then in 1982, Sylvester found his second major franchise success, starring as Vietnam vet John Rambo, in the action-war film “First Blood” (1982).

The first Rambo was both a critical and box office success. Three sequels, “Rambo: First Blood Part II” (1985), “Rambo III” (1988) and “Rambo” (2008), would be solid box office gold. 1990 saw the fifth installment of the Rocky franchise, “Rocky V”. This film was considered a box office disappointment. After making a couple of disastrous comedy films “Oscar” (1991) and “Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot” (1992), Sylvester got back to the action scene with the hit “Cliffhanger” (1993).

Also in 1993, Sylvester co-starred with Wesley Snipes in the futuristic action film “Demolition Man”, which earned over$158 million worldwide. His string of hits continued with 1994’s “The Specialist” with over $170 million worldwide. Sylvester then appeared in the thriller “Assassins” (1995) with Julianne Moore and Antonio Banderas.

Then after a string of flops and taking a three year break, Sylvester made a comeback in 2006 with the sixth Rocky “Rocky Balboa”, which was a critical and commercial hit. Not until 2010 would Sylvester have another hit with “The Expendables”. He wrote, directed and starred in the movie and costarred fellow action stars Dolph Lundgren, Mickey Rourke, Eric Roberts, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and cameos by fellow ‘80s action icons Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In 2012, “The Expendables 2” would again be a hit with the addition of Jean-Claude Van Damme and Chuck Norris to the cast. “The Expendables 3” was released in 2014.

The returning cast also added Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mel Gibson and Harrison Ford. In 2013, Sylvester starred in the action thriller “Escape Plan”, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert De Niro. In 2015, Sylvester again brought us his role of Rocky Balboa in a spin-off-sequel film, “Creed”, which focused on the son of his deceased friend/rival, Apollo Creed.

The film, received critical acclaim for portraying the iconic boxer for the seventh time and brought him his third Oscar nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actor. While Sylvester Stallone has never been a fan of mainstream film critics nor the Hollywood movie purists, he has always managed to entertain us and always gave us value for the price of admission.

