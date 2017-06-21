Super-Star Radiologist – Dr. Pepe

Oftentimes the radiologist is a person behind the scenes but by no means does that make him/her less important. In reality, when it comes to diagnosing, they are the key people. One of the differences here, over NOTB, that I find great is that there seems to be much more interaction and involvement between the physicians (of all specialties) and the radiologists.

One of the most outstanding physicians we have in the area is Dr. Jose Riva Palacio Guzman (we call him “Dr. Pepe”). He supervises a gigantic Radiology Department covering several private hospitals and diagnostic centers, supervising staff, performing studies, putting out fires, troubleshooting and much more. He is ridiculously funny, intelligent, kind, professional and one of my all-time favorite people! We asked him a few questions:

Where did you go to medical school and why did you choose Radiology as your specialty?

I attended the Escuela Superior de Medicina IPN, Especialidad en Radiologia y Imagen in Hospital Medica Sur, UNAM. I became a radiologist because it is the most technological specialty. And I also because I love taking pictures!

What is your position at DIV (Diagnostic Integral Vallarta)?

I am the Chief of Radiology.

What can you tell me about the new DIV building? (This is on Francisco Villa) What are you the most excited about?

It is a great building and it is huge! It will have state of the art equipment including a complete breast imaging center with a cutting edge mammogram machine. It is a comfortable facility. I am so excited about the new equipment and that it will be much more comfortable and have private areas for our patients.

What is the favorite part of your job?

Being accurate in the diagnosis so that we are able help the referring physician to be successful with his/her patients.

Dr. Pepe specializes in biopsies, prostate, liver, lung and thyroid. If one needs a biopsy, he is your man! If you ever have a study being performed by Dr. Pepe and you really want to get the conversation going, just start talking about Nascar racing! He is extremely active in dog rescue in the area as well. He is married to the lovely Adry. We do tend to have some problems working together in that we cannot seem to get through a conversation without laughing about something or other. I am so very proud to work closely with Dr. Pepe. He is meticulous in his work and his standards are exceptionally high.

Watch for the new DIV building to open in the next month or so and watch for the grand opening event with tours of the facilities!