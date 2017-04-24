Summer is Approaching

I have had a few emails the past week or so from folks here year-round, asking if they have to wait until next fall for our clinics. For some reason, many people think that once the Easter holidays are over, things close up tight here in the area and that life comes to standstill. For anyone that is here for the summer months, one understands this is most definitely not the case.

True, the pace eases up a bit but last summer, for example, we ran our clinics every month (except September) and they were full as were our speakers programs. This is life, not just a few months of vacation for many. We run our errands, clean the house, do the laundry, and pay the bills albeit a tad slower and earlier in the day as the humidity rises. Emergency services run 24/7 just like the rest of the year. Doctors see patients in consult just like the rest of the year. People get sick just like the rest of the year.

It’s also that time of year to purchase boxes of zip-lock baggies to store everything from nail polish to envelopes in or you will end up with a gunky mess of many things.

Later in the summer, you can pretty much watch the mold grow on your walls overnight. I tend to not only stock up on the zip-lock bags but also bleach and a couple of good scrub brushes. Throw in extra deodorant and Maizena (Mexican version of cornstarch) which is great for “chafing”.

We all have our own special “tips” for summer living in the area – just ask around. One thing is for sure, bitching about the heat and humidity certainly doesn’t help and it is not a surprise when it arrives so just plan accordingly. Look at the positives! Gorgeous light shows out over the bay. Soft and smooth skin. More time for reading. More time for movies, movies, movies! (If you would like to be on our “Wednesday movie list” just send me an email!). Glorious siestas in front of a fan as it is pouring rain outside. More time for friends. It’s a very long list and each person has their own personal favorites.

The summer months are also a good time to take care of a lot of those yearly studies such as a mammogram, Pap smear, colonoscopy. We offer specials year round on these and many other diagnostic studies.

Staying hydrated seems to be the biggest challenge. Dehydration can make the body do some really weird things – from a headache to a seizure so drink tons of water! If you are not peeing often enough, then you need to drink more water.

As we bid “hasta luego” to those heading north for the summer months we look forward to seeing you again in the fall. If you are here all summer then let’s get on with life as we know it, perhaps a tad slower, and enjoy it all.

Animo! Have a sensational week!

Pamela Thompson

pamela@healthcareresourcespv.com