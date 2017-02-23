Stolie Returns, Dwight Blake gets ‘Intimate’ and Geo & Lobo unite!

February 20, 2017. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Entertainer Dwight Blake presents An Intimate Experience at Incanto, showcasing many favorite artists for one night only on February 23 at 7:00. Singer-songwriter Stolie returns with Influential Songwriters of the 60’s on Feb. 25 at 9:30. And Geo & Lobo begin a new musical journey together with Arte Puro March 1 & 7 at 7:00.

Dwight Blake is an accomplished pianist/singer/composer who is passionate about music and loves entertaining. In this special one night only performance of An Intimate Experience he sings hits from favorite artists like Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Michael Bublé, Motown artists and many others. Dwight is gifted with a wide range vocally and is well-known for bringing heartfelt passion to his music. He plays Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:00.

Violinist Geo Uhrich of Luna Rumba and famed flamenco guitarist Lobo (Wolfgang Fink formerly of Willie & Lobo) have created the new Arte Puro. The blending of their musical talents produces the magic that two small wooden boxes can create. As Geo says, “I am more than thrilled to be asked to be part of this musical journey. Lobo is a true artist and flamenco guitar wizard. His percussive approach to the instrument combines rhythm and melody and sounds like a whole band. I am really excited about the minimalist format and getting to the heart of the matter.” Geo has had much local success with Luna Rumba and Duende, and Lobo is well-known in Vallarta and has toured the world releasing eleven albums. Arte Puro plays March 1 & 7 at 7:00.

After her sold-out debut, singer-songwriter Stolie will present Influential Songwriters of the 60’s on Feb. 25 at 9:30. She will highlight some of those great artists and their music, as well as making connections to their influences on the creation and adaptation of her original compositions.

Stolie also plays Happy Hour on Mondays 5:00 – 7:00 with a show at 8:00 in the piano bar. Appearing on select dates is pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) for Happy Hour 5:00 – 7:00 (the bar opens daily at 4:00). NYC’s Michael McAssey combines comedy, catchy tunes and sing-alongs Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. And American Idol finalist David Hernandez, accompanied by Michael McAssey on piano, is currently appearing through March 5.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale) in the old Bianco space. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.