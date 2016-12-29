Step up to the stage in 2017 Boutique seeks volunteers, actors, singers, learners

By Catherine Beeghly

Ready for a challenge in the New Year? All are invited to The Boutique Dinner Theatre for auditions for a new comedy. Auditions for “Soapicide,” a spoof on soap operas directed by T.J. Hartung, will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 5. “If you like soap operas, you’ll like this show,” he said. “And if you don’t like soap operas, you’ll love this show. Who is killing the soap opera stars? And why? Find out in this hilarious spoof.”

Hartung is looking for a cast of thirteen. “For people new to acting, there are some interesting roles. For experienced actors, there are some challenging roles,” he added. Show dates are March 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25.

Auditions will be announced soon for a “Best of Broadway” review, directed by Ralph Hyman. Singers should come prepared, preferably with sheet music, to perform a Broadway song, and an accompanist will be provided.

“I want the auditioners to introduce themselves, talk about why they chose the song they did, and what meaning it has to them,” Hyman said.

The Boutique is also looking for volunteers–stage hands, painters, graphic artists, as well as actors and directors.

Mikki Prost continues her new show, an original tribute to Brenda Lee. “Little Miss Dynamite: The Life and Times of Brenda Lee,” performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, and 18.

To round out 2016, Ken and Karrie Sebryk, founding directors of The Boutique, will give three encore performances of “Love Letters” on Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Reviewer Marcia Blondin called it “a tour de force in both their careers – they invoked smiles and laughter, wistfulness and pain, and poked hard at that peculiar longing each of us has close to our hearts … that love will conquer all, and knowing intellectually that, of course, it cannot.”

Playing Jan. 5, 6. 7, 12, 13 and 14 is “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy directed by Lynne Dellinger. Two rival cooking show hostesses, played by Alice Averett and Cat Meders, battle it out with hilarious and messy results. Rounding out the cast will be Rob Grant and Catherine Beeghly.

Dana Zeller stars in a one-woman cabaret show, “Women on the Edge,” Jan. 26 through Feb. 11, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options.

The theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays only, the shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $250 pesos for the show only; or $525 pesos for dinner and the show. For information call 322-192-4616.

New in 2017 Opportunities for personal growth

Eight live presentations by Vallarta thinkers and performers are planned in Tuesday TED talks, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Many Malalas: The Courageous Pursuit of Education in Pakistan” with Millard Mott, Jan. 10.

“Psychopaths Who Walk Among Us” with Miriam Green, Jan. 24.

“Telepathy, Synchronicity and the Afterlife,” Jerry Kroth, Feb. 7.

“Own Your Own Voice,” Mark Zeller, Feb. 21.

“Creative Living: A Work in Progress,” Dan Grippo, March 7.

“Diary of a Dairy Queen and Spicy Tales from the Taco Belle,” Joanna and Chi Chi Rones, March 21.

“Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat,” John Wilson-Bugbee, April 4.

“American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour,” Larry Long, April 18.

The series is produced by Norma Schuh. Tickets cost $250 pesos per session.