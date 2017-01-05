Staying Healthy in Mexico

Welcome to a brand new year! We are now truly in the “high season” (supposedly that is not politically correct to say anymore but, whatever) and things are full speed ahead! Reflecting back over the year (er, several years) I thought it would be good to mention a few simple but easy tips to make one’s time here “healthy”. We have many broken hips, ankles and arms from folks falling.

Either on wet marble/tile or on the cobblestone streets. At home keep that mop close by and ready. On the streets, keep your eyes on where you are walking and not on the cell phone. Is answering that text really worth a broken hip?

Do not self-medicate. Don’t listen to what your friends say about “XYZ” medication working wonders for this and that. You don’t need to take an “anti-parasite” medication if you do not know if you have parasites. Especially if you drink a few cocktails around the same time. Like a bomb in your liver. We are not in the steamy and sweaty summer months right now so we don’t think we are becoming dehydrated but it is still very easy to do. Drink a ton of water. You will feel much better.

Carry a copy of your passport/ID, a list of allergies and emergency contact information with you. If you have an accident, end up in an Emergency Room, unconscious and alone then someone can be notified.

Know how to give your address in Spanish along with a cross-street. If you need to call emergency services, saying “we are near the palapa by the taco stand” doesn’t work well.

Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. And, wash your hands.

I have said it before and I will say it again: If you are sick, have a cold please do not attend social functions. Everyone will thank you.

The social whirl here will definitely continue if you miss a couple of cocktail hours. Now with Facebook I can’t believe how many times someone will contact me for a doctor’s appointment “because Pam, I am so sick I can’t even stand up”. Then, later that day or the next, I see a photo of them at a party on Facebook. Really?

There are excellent physicians and healthcare practitioners here in the area. There are also some real quacks. Be careful who you give you money (and your health) to. If it seems too good to be true, then most likely, it is! On January 25, 2017 I will be doing a presentation called “25 Things You Should Know About Healthcare in the Area.” This is really more of a quiz (and a lot of fun I might add, with prizes!).

This will be at Hospital San Javier Marina at 10am but you must RSVP so please let me know if you would like to attend. We have many speakers programs and clinics scheduled for January. And watch for massive publicity as we prepare for Medical Matters 2017 on February 13, 2017. We are excited! Double the amount of speakers this year!

