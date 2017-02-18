Stay Refreshed with Refresca Aguas Artesanales

Immerse yourself in the culture of Puerto Vallarta by visiting it’s newest “buy local” market, Mercado Los Mangos. We offer a great selection of local artisan products, live entertainment and a children’s crafting tent.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories, and pet treats/supplies, “made on site” foods, organic honey, artisan chocolates, Greek Style yoghurt, fermented foods, sauces and dips, sweet and savory baked goods, bread, tortillas and popsicles.

And when you’re ready to quench your thirst, try the 100% natural artisan flavored waters of Refresca Aguas Artesanales.

Meet Refresca Aguas Artesanales

Refresca Aguas Artesanales is a Vallartense company founded by Jessica Barrios and Edson Ballesteros. Each water is handcrafted, combining locally grown fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs. They maximize their flavors while keeping their waters low in sugar and free from preservatives and artificial colorings.

Refresca Aguas Artesanales features more than 50 combinations, with new, innovative combinations being added to the menu each week. Their most popular flavors include: jamaica with basil, oats with chia and vanilla, passion fruit with rose petals, beet, lemon and chia, pineapple with nopal and lemon, green apple and celery, and the most popular, lemon with cucumber and peppermint.

You can find Refresca Aguas Artesanales in local restaurants, at their Av. González Gallo 75 int. 16 A location and right here at Mercado Los Mangos. Stop by this Saturday, ask questions, learn about their process and scoop up as many bottles as your shopping bags can handle!

Get to Know the Library

While here, be sure to check out all that Biblioteca Los Mangos has to offer: books in both Spanish and English, children’s reading room, a dance studio, an audio/video library and multipurpose rooms/classrooms for conferences, exhibitions and meetings.

You’re Invited

Mercados Los Mangos is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm through the last Saturday in May. It is located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001 in Colonia Los Mangos, just before the turn to Costco.

Interested in becoming a Mercado Los Mangos vendor? Pick up an application at the information booth on Saturdays. You will also find plenty of copies of the Vallarta Tribune and P.V. Mirror.

Questions? Email mercadolosmango(at)gmail.com. For a complete list of library classes, events and services visit BibliotecaLosMangos.com.