Star-studded ‘Pearl’s Gurlz’ spices things up at Incanto and Chef Jorge keeps them coming back!

Music & comedy drag revue, Pearl’s Gurlz, comes to Incanto for one night only, Saturday, July 22 at 8:30pm. Starring Angelica, Diva, Mauri & Ghia, four of Vallarta’s legendary drag performers lip-synch their most popular music and comedy numbers. The talent and glamour will be over-the-top, with incredible likenesses of your favorite stars and gorgeous costumes! Incanto owner Tracy Parks’ hilarious version of the Aunt Pearl character from Greater Tuna will host this star-studded evening, as only ‘she’ can! Many have come to know Aunt Pearl more recently for her very successful and fun weekly BINGO fundraisers held on Saturdays at 5pm benefitting local organizations, including the IAMPV Orchestra School and Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones. This special presentation of Pearl’s Gurlz will kick-off the their already mostly sold-out tour of Canada later this month. Tickets are available at Incanto’s website.

Hit comedy Princessas Desesperadas returns for a limited run July 28 & 29, Aug. 4 & 5 and Sept. 1 & 2 at 8:30pm in the cabaret theater. In the piano bar, Azúca plays Gypsy swing/Latin jazz on Wednesdays and Sundays at 7:30pm. Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers band play Tuesdays at 8pm. Open Mic is Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks, with Chris Kenny on guitar. ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston with Salvatore on piano plays on Fridays at 7:30. Chris Kenny’s solo show plays Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist Gabriel Reyes at 10pm (also on Fridays). Beat the heat with cold A/C! And enjoy their July daily drink special of 2×1 house cocktails/wine. No cover.

In addition to outstanding nightly entertainment, Incanto has fast become a very popular place for breakfast/brunch served rain or shine, featuring piano music by Salvatore. Starting at 7:45am, Chef Jorge T’ho-il is hard at work in the kitchen preparing the day’s selections. Popular items include, “Aunt Pearl’s Southern Style Eggs Benedict” with freshly baked biscuits, made-to-order omelets, biscuits with sausage gravy, and other scrumptious selections and daily specials.

A specialty Chef Jorge brought from the Yucatan is the popular Huevos Motuleños (two eggs and black beans served between flash fried tortillas and a special red sauce). Delicious and unique, it originates from his hometown of Merida. Born and raised there, Chef Jorge studied and earned a degree in architecture at the university. Later, he developed other interests including fine cuisine, ultimately opening Yucateco restaurant in Vallarta several years ago.

After the restaurant closed, and a stint running a popular ‘Luncheria’, he joined the successful team at Incanto. One of three full-time chefs, he is responsible for the morning shift and is constantly developing new ideas and menu items to keep Incanto’s customers happy and coming back. In addition, Jorge and Incanto’s Head Chef, Sergio Guzmán, have created a home delivery meal service, which they run on Monday’s when Incanto is closed. Incanto is also open for lunch and dinner until 11pm.

Information and online tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Hours are 9am -11:30pm Tues.- Sun. with all-day meal service. Happy Hour is 2-6pm.

