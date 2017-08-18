SPCA’s Pet of the Week: Goldie

Goldie is a spirted two-year-old Labrador mix just a bit over 37 pounds. This girl has loads of energy and needs open spaces where she can run and drain her energy.

She would be ideal for a physically active family or a home with plenty of room to safely roam and run around. Once she has expended all that energy she is then ready to snuggle down with her humans. We think she would do great with active teenagers.

Goldie is very food motivated so you shouldn’t have trouble with her training. She is fine with most other dogs but can be selective when choosing her friends. Goldie is not a fan of felines, however. Goldie has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated.

If you are looking for a terrific companion animal for hiking and jogging, this girl is perfect. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta News

By Janice Gonzalez

Please spread the word that we now have an excellent full-time, paid position available right here in Puerto Vallarta. We are looking to employ an Executive Assistant to the Director of the SPCA.

We are looking for someone bilingual (Spanish/English) with excellent verbal and written skills. This individual needs a working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel and Word. The job requires someone who is a self-starter with good time management skills and the ability to work unsupervised. We need someone who is detail oriented and skilled at problem solving. Compassion for animals is a must!

If you would like to be a part of a team of hard working, loving and compassionate animal advocates, we invite you to send your resume or curriculum vitae to the attention of Janice Chatterton at spcapv@gmail.com.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

Related