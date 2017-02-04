SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

We’ve told you about all the wonderful fashions and accessories that will be on display at our upcoming fundraiser “Beauty and the Beast” on February 8th.

This issue we want to tell you about the artwork. Available for sale at the fundraiser will be work from a Canadian Collection of Artists. Here’s just a few of the artists who will have their work on display and for sale: Carla Weaver from White Rock is an accomplished artist who finds inspiration from her time spent here in Puerto Vallarta as well as European travels. Oils to acrylic, realism to abstract, she masters them all.

Edwige Pelletier from Ottawa, paints in a beautiful bold fashion of acrylic and mixed media. Her colorful “gatos” will be a hit at our auction. She can be found at her studio space in the Tres Gallinas y un Gallo (Three Hens and a Rooster) Market each week. Wendy Urban, originally from Calgary now resides full time in Puerto Vallarta. She is an abstract artist who loves to work in a variety of mixed media. Large, bold colors and texture created by layers of paint are her passion. Stay tuned until next week for news of other beautiful things available as part of our silent auction.

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “We had a terrific day at the Farmers market yesterday with a new record for sales of t-shirts, as well as selling a bunch of 2017 pet calendars. Many of the visitors that come to our table tell us that they are volunteers at shelters in their home cities in the USA and Canada.

We also receive compliments on the results of our efforts to rescue street dogs, and what a difference there is compared to several years ago. Seven years ago, when I joined the Puerto Vallarta SPCA I never saw local dog on the street with a collar, much less being walked on a leash. Many of the dogs lived on the flat roofs of homes and never got any exercise, other than barking at dogs that passed by on the street below. The SPCA’s efforts, including programs to educate children in the schools, have really paid off.

Visitors to the Market table sometimes show us pictures their rescued animals and sometimes inquire about how to go about rescuing a Mexican dog to take home with them. One of our first recommendations is that they go on a tour our sanctuary and see the animals that are available.

Yesterday a gentleman told us of his recent visit to our sanctuary. This is what he said. “I walked down the aisle and paused in front of the dog enclosures. I wanted a dog to pick me, not the other way around. A dog approached. My eyes saw the dog and it went directly into my heart.” Thanks to our volunteers Doreen and Brian.

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.