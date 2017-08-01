SPCA of Puerto Vallarta News

ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…KING

King is a two-year old Australian Kelpie mix almost 42 pounds. He is an absolute sweetheart! King is a calm, low energy boy who would be the perfect fit for a loving family.

He is very laid back and submissive with other dogs. King is even okay with cats. He is most happy in a calm environment so we prefer a household with children over 5 years of age.

King has been vaccinated, dewormed and neutered. If a low energy family dog is what you have been searching for, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application to adopt King.

SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. Write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization. The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world. The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk.

Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

