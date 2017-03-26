SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

Here’s some news from the farmers market from our own Mark McCoy: “At last Saturday’s Farmer’s Market we had a visit from Coco, after her romp on the beach. Coco spends her winters in Puerto Vallarta and summers in Canada. Coco dropped off an envelope containing a $2000 peso donation to the SPCA. Thank you Coco.

Most every Saturday the Farmer’s Market volunteers “head up river”. We have our favorite watering hole, Moro Paraiso, in Paso Ancho, a small town that is a 15 minute drive from Puerto Vallarta, up the Cuale river.

After spending five hours at our Farmer’s Market table answering question about the SPCA, selling t-shirts, bags, water, bumper stickers, water, etc. etc. we really enjoy the quiet along the river and the sounds of the Military Macaws that are flying from tree to tree in the jungle.

Chewey, the owner sees our jeep drive up and we find our usual ice cold beverages waiting for us at our table.

Later we all order our “usual”, a quesadilla containing shrimp wrapped in bacon that is cooked on a grill over a wood fire.

On the floor there are a couple smoldering cardboards that you get when you buy a dozen eggs. The smoke helps keep the bugs away. Life is good.

Thanks to our volunteers, Brian, Lynnette, Doreen and Michelle.” And thanks Mark for your input.

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary.

Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization.

The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world.

The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history.

During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk. Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com.

We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate.

You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

