SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

By Janice Gonzalez

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “The SPCA thanks Dave and Pat for collecting $2000 pesos in donations while working on their tan at the beach in Puerto Vallarta. At the Farmer’s Market we are also welcoming the weather transition from winter to summer. With the increase in temperature comes the increase in demand for a cold bottle of water, which we just happen to sell. Not only do we sell water for four times what it costs us at Costco but many of our customer’s tell us to keep the change as a donation. We have had more than one visitor give us a $200 peso bill for a $10 peso bottle of water and when we proceed to go thru our zip lock of peso coins, looking for $180 pesos in change, the customer sometimes tells us to just “keep the change.”

Thanks go to our very busy volunteers Doreen and Michelle who spent last Saturday as volunteers at the Olas Altas Farmer’s Market.” Thanks for the report Mark.

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization. The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world. The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk.

Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

