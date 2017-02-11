SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

We are all very excited about our upcoming fundraiser “Beauty and the Beast” on the 8th. All sold out. Incredible art, jewelry, fashion, accessories, etc. will be on view and available for sale and as part of our silent auction. Several of our “beasts” will be prancing around saying hello to all the guests as this is a celebration of the sanctuary opening five years ago.

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: The best news is that I believe we set a new record at the SPCA table for donations and sales of merchandise. Rob and Eric from Calgary dropped off a Thank You card from Mr. Bean (Senor Frijoles in Spanish).

Mr. Bean was adopted from the SPCA one year ago and now lives in Calgary. Thanks to Rob and Eric for bringing Mr. Bean’s $1500 peso donation. Thanks to our volunteers Brian and Michelle for spending their Saturday at the SPCA table.”

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization. The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world.

The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk.

Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history.

Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos. To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook. com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate.

You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.