SPCA of Puerto Vallarta Wishing everyone a very happy New Year.

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “The SPCA table had many visitors on Christmas Eve. Our most popular item was the 2017 SPCA calendar many of which were last minute Christmas gifts. For $15 US dollars you get a unique Christmas gift and at the same time all your money goes to help us rescue dogs. Our second most popular item was a package of our home made liver treats wrapped in Christmas paper. We’ve yet to meet a dog that doesn’t love them. One recommendation is that you don’t put the treats under the Christmas tree or they will probably not survive for very long. As soon as your pet’s super sensitive nose discovers them the will disappear.

Thanks to our volunteers Doreen, Brian, Lynnette and Bill for donating the Saturday to the SPCA.”

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization. The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world. The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk.

Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at home or on Facebook.