SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

More exciting news about our upcoming fundraiser “Beauty and the Beast” on February 8th. Last week we reported that we will be viewing some of the gorgeous couture of Designs by Maracuyá as well as Cassandra Shaw Jewelry. Now we want to tell you about a few other participants you are going to LOVE!

If you have been to the Olas Altas Farmers Market we are sure you are familiar with the lovely handbags from Claudette Johnston Leathers. She will be joining us along with Angela Lovett and her unique ethnic jewelry (Angela Lovett Designs). These accessories will be gracing the scrumptious flowing designs from Alison Barnes (Visualize Dreams).

In between fashion shows we plan on having a few of our “beasts” take a turn around the floor and say hello to our guests. This is after all what the fundraiser is all about!

Stay tuned until then for news of works of art and other beautiful things available as part of our silent auction.

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “Yogi Bear is the featured dog for this January in our SPCA calendar. If you would like to have your pet or pets featured in our 2018 calendar send me an e-mail at mmccoy777@aol.com. Or stop by and see us at the SPCA table in the Olas Altas Farmer’s Market. You can also get one of the last few 2017 calendars.

We thank Jo-Anne Nilsson-Andrews for the bag of brand new dog leashes and dog coats which we will put to good use at our sanctuary. Our sanctuary is along the Pitillal River and often there is a very cool breeze flowing down the river as the sun comes up over the mountains.

Thanks to our volunteers Doreen, Brian and Bill.”

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…GINGER

We have been told this girl is darn near perfect! Ginger, a Lab mix, is about two years old and a tad over 35 pounds. She has the most loving and friendly temperament. Ginger is low energy and very patient so would make a wonderful family dog as she is also good around children. She loves to play with other dogs and is very sociable, even sharing her toys with other dogs of all ages. Ginger is even okay around any felines she encounters. Ginger has been spayed, dewormed and fully vaccinated. Now we just need to find her that special forever home. If you and your family are ready for a loving companion animal, you can’t do better than this girl. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.