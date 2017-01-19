SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

We are getting pretty excited about our upcoming fundraiser “Beauty and the Beast” on February 8. During brunch guests will view the fashions, jewelry and accessories of some incredible designers.

We are pretty sure if you have ever been to Puerto Vallarta you are familiar with the jewelry by Cassandra Shaw. We are very pleased to announce that Cassandra’s gorgeous jewelry will be on display at our upcoming fundraiser. Her jewelry will adorn the models who will be presenting the couture of Designs by Maracuyá. These designs, a linen line of resort wear, are newly available in town and for sale at the boutique located next to El Dorado restaurant.

Stay tuned each week for news of other participants in the fashion show as well as works of art available as part of our silent auction.

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “The SPCA table at the Market was busy, busy, busy. We’ve started selling cold water mostly as a convenience to the visitors to the Market. However, we’ve learned that it is an excellent way to get donations. We sell the water for 10 pesos (50 cents US) and frequently when we go to give back change they say, “just keep the change”. A bottle of water costs us 2 pesos. So far, the record donation was last Saturday when we kept the change from a $200 peso bill.

If you haven’t picked up your 2017 SPCA calendar you have one, maybe two more Farmer’s Markets to pick up a calendar. Then we will be sold out. Also if you would like your pet featured in the 2018 calendar we only have 4 months left. For a donation of $100 US dollars you can choose from April, June, July or August.

We would like to thank: Carol Martin who Lives in Las Vegas and raised $500 pesos for the PVSPCA when she had her garage sale; Mary Zamniuk from The Wiggle Waggle pet hotel in Vernon, B. C. who gave us a big bag of leashes, blankets, etc.; $900 pesos was donated by Marcos and Bob in memory of Oliver, their cat, who “passed away with a good heart”; Angela Pfaffenberger from Portland, Oregon who brought us collars, toys and medications; and Martin Dyer who put $2000 pesos in our donation box.

Thanks to this week’s volunteers. Lynnette, Doreen, Michael, Bill and Brian.”

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.