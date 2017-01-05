SPCA of Puerto Vallarta

We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “Yogi Bear”, from the January of the SPCA 2017 calendar, would like to welcome us all to the New Year. 2016 was a terrific year for the PV SPCA. We rescued over 250 animals thanks to our many supporters all over North America. Going from being thrown into a dumpster to living in a Canadian or US home is like winning the lottery. This is only possible to our many, many supporters that donate to our mission and to the many volunteers that help us.

The Farmer’s Market was very busy on New Year’s Eve with lots of tourists spending the Holidays in Mexico. We are doing very well selling the months for our 2018 calendar and will soon be sold out. There are only 4 months which have not been sold. If you would like to feature a picture of your pet you can make a $100 USD donation and send us a picture.

Thanks to our volunteers Michelle, Doreen, Lynnette, Bill and Brian for spending their Saturday working at the SPCA table.”

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization.

The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world. The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk. Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance.

To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/. You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.