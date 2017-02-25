We got this report from Mark McCoy at the farmers market: “The Olas Altas Farmer Market continues to be packed with lots of tourists and snowbirds. Several of our visitors at the SPCA table inquired about how to adopt an SPCA rescued animal. Often the first step in the process is to make a reservation to visit our Sanctuary. We provide them with the information on how to schedule the visit which usually starts at noon on a Tuesday or Thursday. Everyone meets under a very large tree east of the Puerto Vallarta Costco building and we transport the visitors to the Sanctuary in our volunteers’ vehicles. We usually house between 80 and 90 animals, most of which are available for adoption. When someone wants to proceed with an adoption we provide all the details of how to apply to adopt an animal and answer any questions our visitors might have.

Again, thanks to Bryan, Michelle and Doreen for spending their Saturday as an SPCA volunteer.” Thanks for the report Mark.

Come and spend a rewarding afternoon cuddling the animals at Puerto Vallarta’s SPCA Sanctuary. Our dogs and cats are awaiting “forever homes” and your help is needed to jump start their socialization. The goal is to get these animals adjusted and ready to interact in the real world. The majority of the SPCA animals either come from extremely abusive situations or they have been abandoned. Your love and attention can make up for that sad history. During your visit, you can interact with the animals and even take a dog (or two or three) for a walk.

Reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

Related