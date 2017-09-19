SPCA Featured Dog for Adoption: Heidi

Heidi is a beautiful mixed breed dog. We are guessing a bit of Dalmatian, a bit of Lab and maybe a bit of Dogo Argentino in there too!!!

Whatever the mix she is a unique looking girl. Heidi is just two years old and weighs 33 pounds. She is full of energy so loves her long walks and hikes. Heidi gets along with all the dogs she meets and instantly wants to make friends and play with them. She is even okay with cats.

But most of all Heidi loves her people and she is very sweet and affectionate. We think Heidi would make a good family dog. She has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated. If You would love to have Heidi in your life, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application to adopt.

The SPCAPV has started a new opportunity for businesses to contribute and become sponsors. We thank all our sponsors who are dedicated to making a difference. If you are interested in helping, write to clare23leach@gmail.com to join us.

During these hot summer months, we have limited tours of our sanctuary. If you are interested, reservations to visit the sanctuary need to be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact us at spcapv@gmail.com. We appreciate any donations you can bring for our rescues and also please feel free to bring treats for sanctuary staff as they truly appreciate it.

To see our animals available for adoption, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/spcapv. Go to Photos where you will also find individual Albums for all the animals available as well as a bit of their history. Please be aware that our adoption fee within Mexico is $1,500 pesos.

To make donations via PayPal, select the “Donate” option on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/spcapv or on our website at http://spcapv.com/donate/.

You can drop off any donations for the SPCA at Hacienda San Angel located at Calle Miramar 336, above Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro.

Get involved…rescue, adopt, foster, volunteer, donate or educate. You can learn more about the SPCA Puerto Vallarta by checking us out at www.spcapv.com/home or on Facebook.

