SPCA de PV Weekly Newsletter

ADORABLE DOG IN THE SPOTLIGHT…GOLDIE

Goldie is a spirted two-year-old Labrador mix just a bit over 37 pounds. This girl has loads of energy and needs open spaces where she can run and drain her energy. She would be ideal for a physically active family or a home with plenty of room to safely roam and run around. Once she has expended all that energy she is then ready to snuggle down with her humans.

We think she would do great with active teenagers. Goldie is very food motivated so you shouldn’t have trouble with her training. She is fine with most other dogs but can be selective when choosing her friends. Goldie is not a fan of felines, however. Goldie has been spayed, dewormed and vaccinated.

If you are looking for a terrific companion animal for hiking and jogging, this girl is perfect. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.

Evidence that Animals Feel and Have Emotions

By Clare Leach

The debate has raged on in the scientific community for years about whether animals, especially dogs and cats, have real emotion. In the past, most studies were done post death to see if they could test brains of dogs particularly to see if they feel. That yielded little usable results.

Gregory Burns, a professor of neuroeconomics at Emory University in Atlanta Georgia, says that dogs use the same area of the brain as humans to feel and that dogs have emotions just like people including, joy, love, excitement, fear, loneliness, sadness etc.

Burns’ research is the result of two years of MRI scans on dogs who are not sedated but trained to sit perfectly still in the machine. The results show that dogs use the cuadate necleus part of the brain to respond to humans they know. Burns says this shows that dogs have a level of sentience of feeling and understanding comparable to that of a human child. This does not come as a surprise to dog and cat owners who observe feelings in their own pets.

Dogs and cats communicate with their owners and most owners close to their pets will tell you exactly that. We, as humans have historically assumed that lack of speech is proof that animals are “dumb and incapable of true feelings.” That notion is luckily becoming as outmoded as the world is flat. Current research through observation and MRI’s and other tests prove that animals have emotions and speach.

Now science knows that evolutionary biology, cognitive ethology (study of animal minds) and social neuroscience support the view that numerous and diverse animals have emotional lives.

Why is this important to our community of Puerto Vallarta? Because we have a large population of homeless and abandoned dogs and cats that cannot take care of themselves and as compassionate people, we have a duty to help the suffering. Our ability to help is what makes us human. Would you walk past a injured or abandoned child?

The situation here in Puerto Vallarta has improved over the last twenty years but so much still needs to be done. Homeless animals are everybody’s business. As a community we are only as strong as we treat and take care of our most vulnerable members, the poor, the children, elderly and yes, animals.

I see many families with pets on leashes being loved and cherished but I also see dogs being kicked, rocks thrown at them and left to with little thought to the immense suffering as well as fear and loneliness.

Awareness is increasing but the suffering continues. Recently I was on a visit to the SPCA de PV Sanctuary with a friend. A beautiful young shiny coated dog named Shiloh was on the lap of a volunteer who was stroking her gently and talking to her in soothing tones. Shiloh barely conscious had been brought to the sanctuary in a wheel barrow. She had been left on a roof top to bake in the sun until it literally fried her brain. Despite all efforts to save her, Shiloh had to be put to sleep. At least she died in someone’s arms wrapped around her instead of alone. It still makes me tear up to remember that sweet dog and her needless death.

Please next time you see a homeless animal, stop and look at their pleading eyes and eager expression and help! The SPCA de PV and many other organizations work tirelessly to find homes for our abandoned and abused animals with success, but it takes money, time, vet care and spay and neuter clinics and above all, love.

Here is some info to keep in your phone:

Instituto de Proteccion Animal 322 293 3690 (This is a new police unit in Puerto Vallarta.

Dial 066 if you have a ‘pet attack’ emergency

You can email these groups as well and they respond quickly.

spcapv@gmail.com friendsofpvanimals.com info@purrproject.com

clare23leach@gmail.com for the business community to support the SPCA de PV.

Have a heart, save a life, together we can make a difference.

