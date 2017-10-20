Singer Freddie Alva Debuts, P.V. Flute Ensemble to Perform Fundraiser at Incanto

Visiting bilingual singer/songwriter and actor Freddie Alva, from Chihuahua, will debut at Incanto for one night only on Friday, October 20 at 8pm in the cabaret theater. He’s been active in the entertainment industry for over 10 years, having performed in over 15 musical theater productions. He has also shared stages with notable Mexican recording artists including Cristian Castro, Jenny & The Mexicats, Yuridia, and more. Freddie’s outstanding vocal range and affable personality are a great combination, instantly connecting him to his audiences. He will be accompanied by Salvatore, ‘The Mexican Liberace’, on piano.

The Flute Ensemble of Puerto Vallarta, newly formed this summer, will hold their first performance/fundraiser at Incanto on Sunday, October 22 at 4pm. The group of six flutists, most of them student musicians, are as young as 17. Each plays with the Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra or the Puerto Vallarta Youth Orchestra and or the Salty Paw Jazz Orchestra. They will present a varied program of short, bright pieces in 3 and 4 part harmony from various musical eras ranging from Vivaldi, Beethoven, Fauré and more. Proceeds will be used to buy equipment and educational materials.

Talented and busy pianist/accompanist Jean-Guy Comeau returns to Incanto’s piano bar on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Oct. 26 at 5pm. He’ll play selections from his vast repertoire of light jazz, classical, Broadway and more, and will also welcome some special guests to join him throughout the season. Refer to Incanto’s online calendar for specific dates and information.

Producer and lead singer Chris Kenny’s newly formed band, ‘MexiCanada’, will play on Sundays starting Oct. 29th at 8pm in the cabaret theater. Consisting of four Mexicanos and one Canadian, they will perform predominantly in English, with a few Spanish tunes and Mexican twists. Chris Kenny will provide her insights into examples of ‘Mexicanadas’ (the Mexican way of fixing things, making things, and inventing things with the resources, tools and knowhow available at the time) with hilarious stories of trials, errors and total misunderstandings resulting in a deeper insight into the humor and resourcefulness of the Mexican people.

Currently at Incanto: Loteria with Pearl & Bev is held every third Saturday of the month. On Saturday, Oct. 21 at 5pm, they will play this Mexican version of BINGO and welcome the dancers from Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones who will perform. Award-winning director Ramiro Daniel presents his stage production of “Que no se culpe a nadie de mi muerte” (“Do not blame anyone for my death”) in the main theater October 21, 28 at 8:30pm. Popular local band Tatewari plays on Sundays at 7:30. Piel Canela will play one final show on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7:30pm. Also on Sundays at 8pm in the piano bar, is Salsa Dancing and instruction by Francisco Ledezma. Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers band return to Tuesdays at 8pm with their classic rock. Tongo plays Latin/Cuban rhythms on Wednesdays at 7:30pm. Open Mic is on Thursdays at 7pm co-hosted by Tracy Parks and Chris Kenny. Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays blues & classic rock on Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm. He also plays on Fridays starting at 7pm.

Tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Hours 9:00am -11:30pm Tues.- Sun. The cafe is open for casual dining daily, rain or shine. Happy Hour 2-6pm. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 9am. Call 322 223 9756 for reservations. Closed Mondays (Incanto resumes normal hours on Mondays starting Oct. 30).

