Shameless Spanglish

This year I’m spending two hours a day on Duolingo,” Carlene says, an ex- teacher addicted to learning. “I’m hiring a tutor and I’ll be fluent in six months.” Carlene has no shortage of lofty goals. I have long ago decided I’ll develop my own ‘Spanglish’ language. It’s easier, a lot more fun, and there’s no studying.

On Tuesday, I’m late for a fundraiser and my hair looks like a drowned rat. “I’ve had it with my hair,” I complain to my husband, Cal. “What?” he asks, reluctantly taking out his earphones and interrupting his online Spanish lesson to focus on me, something I regularly require. “I’m gonna’ chop it all off. What do you think?” “I don’t think,” he says. “You always look good.” Safe words he’s learned over 29 years. That afternoon after two hours in Marvelous Magritte’s salon, I burst through the front door, interrupting Cal’s online games, “How do I look?” “Great” he beams.

The next morning reality rushes in. I love the short tossed salad style, but can’t do anything with it. I head to Sally’s Beauty store in Plaza Galerias, a supply store welcoming distraught women throughout the U.S. and Canada. “Habla English?” I ask hopefully. “No Señora,” they shake their heads. My Spanglish is ready-use, a shameless mix of English, Spanish, French, and Pig Latin with pantomime thrown in. “Moussay” I say rubbing hands together, in and out of my hair. No comprendo. “Bebe hair,” I point to my fine strands. “Oomphay” I try. “Volumina.” The salesgirls erupt in laughter, taking an array of spray bottles off the shelf while babbling in unintelligible Spanish. I grab one with English “for all types of hair.” The next step is finding a fix to hold my scrambled curls. “I need spritz for scrunch!” I say twisting my strands toge-ther in clumps. “Pss pss” I mime indicating a spray, actions that cause more laughter. “Spikes! Rooster!” I pull up a clump of hair on top of my head. “Forte.” No comprendo. I call Marvelous Magritte and give the phone to the salesgirl who chatters and laughs. I don’t have to understand Spanish to know they’re talking about me with a few product suggestions thrown in. I buy every product they suggest and leave them laughing.

“I’ll get the chicken for our dinner party,” I say to Cal, thinking of taking an easy trip to Mega. If pizza in a box is not the entrée, Chef Cal takes it on from planning to shopping and cooking. Buying the ‘pollo’ was one thing I thought I could do besides setting a festive table. “If you want,” he says warily looking at me. “The butcher behind the Mexican vegetable market has fresh chicken,” he says. Fresh chicken? Like not frozen with colorful packaging promising it was raised in carpeted coops? I buy pre-washed packaged lettuce and frozen meat, making one exception when I get my farm-boy-fix buying fish from Mexican guys dressed in rubber boots.

Getting closer to the culture sounds good, but buying fresh chicken I pray doesn’t have its head on? “Buenas tardes,” the butcher greets me with a huge smile. I don’t hear or see chickens pecking around the back area, but he’s brandishing a large knife. “Cuatro pollo breasts” I say, trying out my Español. He’s obviously “no comprendo.” I’ve no choice. I locate my boobs and push upward with my arms. “Cuatro, por favor.” He smiles. I lift them higher to make my point. Now he’s laughing and calling over his butcher buddies. In moments, raw chickens appear and he whacks what I hope are four breasts off dead fowls.

“Todo bien?” he asks, I think means “anything else?” “Cuatro thighs,” I say grabbing my leg, raising it in the air and slapping the thigh area. I now have an audience of three butcher buddies. The unpackaged chicken meat appears, and he whacks off what I think are thighs. The audience chuckles and our connection is complete. “Cuanto cuesta?” I ask. “Almost free,” he smiles.

Living in Mexico guarantees a wealth of unpredictable experiences. “You won’t believe this, but I got the best lash grower in Vallarta,” Colleen says.

“Not Latisse or anything we can get in States.” Colleen has long lashes I love to hate. I’m listening and taking notes. “Where?” “At Nutrisa, the yogurt place in Plaza Galerias and Caracol,” she says. I’ve seen sushi in the Italiana Comida section of Soriana, and napkins beside toilet paper, but lash grower in a yogurt shop? I head to Plaza Caracol first, a great excuse to exercise my shopping addictions, stopping in several beauty tiendas. “Donde Yogurta tienda con lash grower?” I ask, no words any Mexican salesgirl can understand. I point to my one inch disappearing lashes and hers, long and lustrous. “Hoy” I say indicating an inch. “Manana” I add, indicating three inches with my fingers. How hard is that to comprendo, today short and tomorrow long?

A 20-something salesgirl walks me quickly to their mascara section on the shelf. “No Señorita, donde yogurta tienda?” She walks me outside and points to the right, a quizzical look on her lash-framed face. Finding the Nutrisa yogurt store, I’m now begging for lash grower.

“Yogurta solamente,” they say with no beauty products in sight. Determined as a cat in heat, I jump in a cab and head to Plaza Galerias. Nutrisa is easy to find. “Donde Lash grower,” I try again pointing to my lashes and theirs. An amazing spread of beauty products sits on a shelf across from assorted flavors of yoghurt.

Texting Colleen pictures of products, she suggests the bottle of oil-based lotion. “Castor oil” really works,” she says. I buy a bottle and leave knowing they can’t imagine my lashes looking like theirs, but they’ve made me happy. (Trial: After swiping on oil and blurring the vision of my sensitive eyes, Colleen was gifted my bottle.)

On the eve of arriving overnight friends, we make a shopping list for our Foxy B&B. “I’ll get some eggs,” I tell Cal. “You can make one of your fabulous omelets for breakfast.” Another benefit of the Mexican culture, is finding mini supermarkets tucked in between bars and jewelry stores on every main street. I love the eclectic mix of produce and products, beer to beans, Ex-lax to electrolytes, cheese to condoms. “Por favor, I need fresh eggs,” I say to the mustached Mexican behind the counter. He leans forward indicating he wants me to repeat my request. “Eggs,” I say. “Huevos.” “Fresca.” There’s a pause. Straightening up in a macho pose he begins to smile. “Huevos frescos? Si, Senora, I have,” he says, a familiar glint in his eyes. We both erupt in laughter as he puts a dozen eggs in a plastic bag. “I’ll be back soon,” I say. “Thanks for the warning,” he laughs.

I know I’m missing a lot by not speaking and understanding Spanish, having spontaneous conversations, and talking to the woman in the little house whose doorway I pass every day. Next year I’ll take Spanish lessons, but for now it’s Shameless Spanglish.