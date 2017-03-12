Sex, please we’re sixty – A Review

When deciding to attend this event and write about it I had to consider my 26-year-old niece who was staying with us. I suggested she do something on her own rather than go to this old-persons play and she unequivocally said, “I want to go!” Imagine my terror, what would she tell her friends and family back home? It delighted me when I looked over and she was clapping, her head thrown back in laughter; she loved it!

The name itself conjures up ‘old-people’ add to that ‘sex’… UGH. Not so, from the first words spoken I knew it was a great script! Community theatre at its finest! The acting was fabulous. Tom – who only jumped in at the last minute when another actor had to drop out – playing Henry, reminded me of Tim Conway (referencing the Carol Burnett show). The audience was cheering and chortling all the way thru.

This play should be mandatory for all men who have or will have menopausal woman in their lives. In the most delightful way imaginable the difference between men and woman of a certain age was clarified! A sweet line to exp

lain what a woman goes thru; “My hormones are in charge and my mind is only along for the ride!”

Bud the stud, cracked me up; “We’re talking about SEX. What do ethics and morality have to do with it?”

A whole lot of funny, a little bit cynical and an abundance of sexy!

Sex, Please We’re Sixty by Michael and Susan Parker was produced by the Amigos de la Cruz Players. The cast members deserved the rambunctious standing ovation on their performance, truly a wonderfully talented group who gave life to the hilarious characters and the authors’ brilliantly funny play.

David Buchanan as Bud “the Stud” Davis; Sherry Jacobs as Charmaine Beauregard; Velma Howells as Victoria Ambrose; Becky Grewer as Mrs. Stancliff; Tom Jacobs as Henry Mitchell; Marilyn Diduca as Hillary Hudson; Lorraine Maisonneuve- stage manager/prompter; Patricia Spencer- director/producer; Judy Dell’aire – props; Executive Producer/sound & lights, David Hibbard; Event Manager- Linda Randall; set artist – Lena Bureau; stage/set builders, Rick and Linda Byam, Bub Schmidt. And a community full of volunteers!

All proceeds/profits go to Amigos de la Cruz de Huanacaxtle, A.C., a registered charity doing many great things in the community of La Cruz including; recycling, children’s dental program, summer camp for children, medical assistance for the needy, literacy enhancement project in the elementary school, highway and street beautification/cleaning, equipment for emergency responders (firemen and ambulance), equipment for the English classes, community theatre and entertainment in La Cruz, and a new project of a children’s library at the elementary school.

Always outstanding service from the host restaurateur, Langosta DIEZ, who went above and beyond to provide a scrumptious dining experience for all!

Kudos to everyone!